Walk On to Potential Impact Player, Who is Dan Jackson?

Six-foot-one, 190 pounds.

Those numbers are the calling card for a Kirby Smart defensive back. The right height, the right weight, and combine that with sub 4.4 40 time, and you have the makings for a good Defensive back right? Well, Maybe.

Those are the stats for a relatively unknown Georgia Football Player from North Hall High School. An unknown redshirt sophomore by the name of "Dirty" Dan Jackson. Until G-Day, most people outside of the Hall County, Georgia area had likely never heard of the man. He was a walk-on to UGA and was buried on the depth chart.

On G-Day, he was battling for the safety spot on the 2's, and his first introduction was not a good one, as he was run over by Darnell Washington. Then again, who can fault him for not making the tackle on a 280-pound freight train by the name of Darnell Washington?

Still, Dan Jackson proved that he wasn't afraid to take on the biggest and strongest the SEC had to offer, even if he ended up on his face in the process. He'd lose a similar fight to Kendal Milton later on in the game too.

But a couple drives in, Jackson found his footing, and a little-known guy from North Hall would light up the Twitterverse when he tracked down a ball thrown by one Carson Beck. Intercepting a pass from Georgia's number 2 QB was impressive, but beyond that, Jackson was flashy during his time on the field. He even managed to bring down Amarius Mims on a 2-point try later on in the game.

While it is unlikely that Dan Jackson sees any meaningful playing time during the 2021 season, he certainly made a name for himself on G-Day. There's just so much talent on the Defense at Georgia, but in an area where Georgia Football is a little limited, Jackson does provide depth. And he's not too bad at doing just that.

