A hire that many may consider that came "outta nowhere" in the name of Mike White, the current Florida basketball head coach, is set to travel north to Athens in the coming days to replace former head coach Tom Crean, according to a multitude of reports on Sunday evening.

After weeks of fans publicly yearning to hire former Georgia basketball player and later turned assistant coach Jonas Hayes, not many may know much about White. The Bulldogs will become just the third head coaching job so far in the young career of the new Georgia headman.

Before taking the job at the University of Florida, White was named the head basketball coach at Louisana Tech. He became one of the hottest names in the coaching world, leading Louisana Tech to a 101-40 record, including three Conference USA regular-season championships. White even found success in the post-season with the Bulldogs as they advanced into the National Invitational Tournament (NIT) in each of his three seasons.

“White is a superstar and has done a remarkable job at Louisiana Tech. He has this in his blood.” - Jay Billis on then Louisana Tech head coach Mike White

After an impressive stint at Louisana Tech, White got the opportunity to replace former two-time national championship-winning head coach Billy Donovan at Florida. White found success very early on into his tenure as he collected 20+ wins in each of his four seasons at Gainesville, even earned entry into the NCAA tournament in three out of the four seasons.

Despite not making the tournament in two out of his last three seasons as the Gators head coach, White will come to Athens with the expectations of rebuilding a program that is fresh off one of its worst seasons of all time. A 6-26 overall record this past season is far from acceptable in Athens. Still, the program's future could be bright if White and co. can take advantage of the recruiting hotbed that the state of Georgia is becoming in basketball as the AAU basketball scene in the state of Georgia, Atlanta specifically, is producing more and more top talent each year.

