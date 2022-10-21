Who to watch in the SEC: Week 8 has some interesting match ups
The number one ranked Bulldogs are trying rest and recover during Week 8 in a well-deserved bye as the rest of college football plays some unique conference games that will impact the future landscape of the SEC divisions.
A majority of the higher-ranked teams are favored by Vegas and ESPN's Bill Connelly’s SP+ projections. The biggest surprise is Vegas going with unranked LSU over 7th-ranked Ole Miss in Baton Rogue.
Ole Miss vs LSU
CBS Network at 3:30 PM ET
Ole Miss is undefeated but is actually a slight underdog. The Rebels opened SEC play with wins over Kentucky, Vanderbilt, and Auburn. The Tigers are currently 3-1 in the conference with their best win being against Mississippi State. Vegas has LSU by -2.5 as of today, but Connelly's SP+ model has Ole Miss winning in a 31-25 final.
Texas A&M vs South Carolina
SEC Network at 7:30 PM ET
Texas A&M will travel to the Gamecocks as a three-and-a-half-point favorite per Vegas. South Carolina has one conference win on the year against Kentucky who was without their starting quarterback Will Levis. Connelly's model has it a bit different with the Gamecocks edging out a .4-point victory. The math has their margin of victory so close it shows up as a tie with the final score being 24-24.
Mississippi State vs Alabama
ESPN at 7:00 PM ET
Connelly’s system has Alabama bouncing back with a big win against a top-25 Mississippi State. Last week, the Tide had another historically bad day with 17 penalties against Tennessee in their first loss of the season. Vegas agrees with Bill giving the Tide a large -20.5 cover at home in Bryant Denny.
Vanderbilt vs Missouri
SEC Network at 3:00 PM ET
Read More
In their 111th homecoming, Missouri will play Vanderbilt at home. Vegas has the Tigers as 14-point favorites to win. Connelly sees the game ending with Missouri winning by a 16-point margin in a 35-19 finish.
UT-Martin vs Tennessee
SEC Network at 12 PM ET
The Tennessee Volunteers will play UT-Martin. Connelly's model confirms what we all know: Tennessee will win in blowout fashion with the model predicting a 54-15 final.
- SP+ model and Vegas Odds:
- - Ole Miss 31, LSU 25/ LSU (-2.5)
- - South Carolina 25, Texas A&M 24/ A&M (-3.5)
- - Alabama 36, Mississippi State 21/Alabama (-21)
- - Missouri 35, Vanderbilt 19/Missouri (-14)
- - Tennessee 54, UT-Martin 15/Tennessee (N/A)
There isn't a game like Tennessee vs Bama this weekend but every Saturday matters in the SEC.
You Might Also Like:
- Freshmen Report: Georgia's Young Stars Showing Out
- Georgia Opens as the Favorite Over Florida
- Rodrigo Blankenship Signs with Cardinals
Join the community:
Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.