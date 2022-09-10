Who's Starting on Defense for Georgia in Week Two
Not much is expected to change after Georgia opened the season with a 49-3 win over Oregon.
While only giving up three points to Oregon's offense, head coach Kirby Smart still indicated that they had a lot of work to do on the defensive side of the ball. Smart pointed to the fact that the Bulldogs didn't cause many three-and-outs.
Being a 52-point favorite, the starters are not expected to play long. It will be up to the guys behind them to take the field. The Bulldogs are expected to play a lot of youth on both sides of the ball today against the Samford Bulldogs.
- DE1: Mykel Williams
- DE2: Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins
- DE3: Tramel Walthour
- DE4: Bill Norton
- DT1: Jalen Carter
- DT2: Warren Brinson
- DT3: Christen Miller
- NT1: Zion Logue/Nazir Stackhouse
- NT3: Jonathan Jefferson/Bear Alexander
- JACK: Nolan Smith
- Robert Beal/Chaz Chambliss
- Marvin Jones
- SAM: Robert Beal
- Chaz Chambliss/MJ Sherman
- Darris Smith
- CJ Madden
- MIKE: Jamon Dumas-Johnson
- Xavian Sorey Jr./ Jalon Walker
- WILL: Smael Mondon/Trezman Marshall
- Xavian Sorey/Jalon Walker/EJ Lightsey
- STAR: Javon Bullard
- William Poole
- Tykee Smith
- Left Safety: Dan Jackson/Malaki Starks
- Tykee Smith/David Daniel
- Malaki Starks
- Right Safety: Christopher Smith
- Tykee Smith/David Daniel
- Left Corner: Kelee Ringo
- William Poole
- Daylen Everrette
- Marcus Washington Jr.
- Right Corner: Kamari Lassiter/Nyland Green
- Williams Poole
- Jaheim Singletary
- Julian Humphrey
Read More
How to Watch Samford @ Georgia
- Gameday: Saturday, September 10th, 2022.
- Game time: 4:00 pm ET
- TV: SECNetwork
- Stadium: Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
You Might Also Like:
- Georgia's Injury Report Prior to Samford
- WATCH: Georgia Releases Samford Game Trailer
- Get Up; It's Gameday! No. 2 Georgia Hosts Samford
Join the community:
Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.