Not much is expected to change after Georgia opened the season with a 49-3 win over Oregon.

While only giving up three points to Oregon's offense, head coach Kirby Smart still indicated that they had a lot of work to do on the defensive side of the ball. Smart pointed to the fact that the Bulldogs didn't cause many three-and-outs.

Being a 52-point favorite, the starters are not expected to play long. It will be up to the guys behind them to take the field. The Bulldogs are expected to play a lot of youth on both sides of the ball today against the Samford Bulldogs.

DE1: Mykel Williams

DE2: Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins



DE3: Tramel Walthour



DE4: Bill Norton

DT1: Jalen Carter

DT2: Warren Brinson



DT3: Christen Miller

NT1: Zion Logue/Nazir Stackhouse

NT3: Jonathan Jefferson/Bear Alexander

JACK: Nolan Smith

Robert Beal/Chaz Chambliss



Marvin Jones

SAM: Robert Beal

Chaz Chambliss/MJ Sherman



Darris Smith



CJ Madden

MIKE: Jamon Dumas-Johnson

Xavian Sorey Jr./ Jalon Walker

WILL: Smael Mondon/Trezman Marshall

Xavian Sorey/Jalon Walker/EJ Lightsey

STAR: Javon Bullard

William Poole



Tykee Smith

Left Safety: Dan Jackson/Malaki Starks

Tykee Smith/David Daniel



Malaki Starks

Right Safety: Christopher Smith

Tykee Smith/David Daniel

Left Corner: Kelee Ringo

William Poole



Daylen Everrette



Marcus Washington Jr.

Right Corner: Kamari Lassiter/Nyland Green

Williams Poole



Jaheim Singletary



Julian Humphrey

How to Watch Samford @ Georgia

Gameday: Saturday, September 10th, 2022.

Saturday, September 10th, 2022. Game time: 4:00 pm ET

4:00 pm ET TV: SECNetwork

SECNetwork Stadium: Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)

