Who's Starting on Defense for Georgia in Week Two

Who should you expect to see on defense for Georgia today?

Not much is expected to change after Georgia opened the season with a 49-3 win over Oregon.

While only giving up three points to Oregon's offense, head coach Kirby Smart still indicated that they had a lot of work to do on the defensive side of the ball. Smart pointed to the fact that the Bulldogs didn't cause many three-and-outs.

Being a 52-point favorite, the starters are not expected to play long. It will be up to the guys behind them to take the field. The Bulldogs are expected to play a lot of youth on both sides of the ball today against the Samford Bulldogs. 

  • DE1: Mykel Williams
    • DE2: Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins
    • DE3: Tramel Walthour
    • DE4: Bill Norton
  • DT1: Jalen Carter
    • DT2: Warren Brinson
    • DT3: Christen Miller
  • NT1: Zion Logue/Nazir Stackhouse
    • NT3: Jonathan Jefferson/Bear Alexander
  • JACK: Nolan Smith
    • Robert Beal/Chaz Chambliss
    • Marvin Jones
  • SAM: Robert Beal
    • Chaz Chambliss/MJ Sherman
    • Darris Smith
    • CJ Madden
  • MIKE: Jamon Dumas-Johnson
    • Xavian Sorey Jr./ Jalon Walker
  • WILL: Smael Mondon/Trezman Marshall
    • Xavian Sorey/Jalon Walker/EJ Lightsey 
  • STAR: Javon Bullard
    • William Poole
    • Tykee Smith
  • Left Safety: Dan Jackson/Malaki Starks
    • Tykee Smith/David Daniel
    • Malaki Starks
  • Right Safety: Christopher Smith
    • Tykee Smith/David Daniel
  • Left Corner: Kelee Ringo
    • William Poole
    • Daylen Everrette
    • Marcus Washington Jr. 
  • Right Corner: Kamari Lassiter/Nyland Green
    • Williams Poole
    • Jaheim Singletary
    • Julian Humphrey 
How to Watch Samford @ Georgia

  • Gameday: Saturday, September 10th, 2022.
  • Game time: 4:00 pm ET
  • TV: SECNetwork
  • Stadium: Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
  Start with a 7-day free trial!

20220903_AJW_FB_OREGON_1776-X4
