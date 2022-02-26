Why NFL Scouts Love Devonte Wyatt

Defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt has garnered serious first-round buzz this offseason after being the unsung hero for this Georgia defensive line in 2021.

Georgia's defensive line had the nation's attention this year, and each member has legitimate NFL aspirations.

When a unit is overflowing with professional talent, usually there will be one member that doesn't receive the hype they deserve. During the season, defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt fell victim to that but has generated some first-round buzz in recent weeks.

Wyatt performed well at the Reeses Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, the first step in his national ascension. He flashed pass-rush ability that is quite rare in the modern NFL, leaving scouts floored at his potential upside.

He is expected to put up monster numbers at the NFL Combine next week, which should help even more. ESPN analyst Matt Miller even stated his testing numbers could rival those of Rams' defensive tackle Aaron Donald, the consensus top defender in football.

During the season, Wyatt's running mate defensive tackle Jordan Davis got most of the national praise, and for good reason. Davis anchored one of the nation's best run defenses and made strides in pass-rush.

However, some argue that Wyatt's skill set is tailor-made for the NFL and therefore have him rated higher than Davis. He can rush the passer and eventually contribute to an NFL-run defense.

Wyatt has possible three-down upside, which is why he is the top defensive tackle in the class for some. The Athletic's Dane Brugler has him rated as the top interior defender in this class and left a glowing review.

"With his athletic traits, Wyatt can win in different ways off the ball, displaying initial quickness, lateral range and chase down speed. In the run game, he understands how to leverage gaps and find the ball carrier, although I want to see him become a better finisher. Overall, Wyatt needs to play with better control, but he fires off the ball and competes with the speed and effort to make an impact on all three downs."

The NFL's foundation is athletic traits. If you meet their physical pre-requisites and can move, there is a home for you. Wyatt's size, power, and speed combination could cast him as the top defensive tackle in this class despite being overlooked during his collegiate days.

This discussion is eerily similar to one we had last year with two different Georgia prospects. Corners Eric Stokes and Tyson Campbell were both top-35 picks, but many figured Campbell would be the bigger NFL prospect during their college days.

However, during the pre-draft process, Stokes made headlines with his game-breaking speed and shot up multiple draft boards. He ultimately became a first-round pick while Campbell slipped to the top of the second round.

Wyatt could similarly pass Davis this offseason. The NFL Combine will be a big stage for Wyatt, who stands to make millions with the dominant showing that many expect.