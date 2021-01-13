Zamir White has Unfinished Business As Well

Georgia Football running back, Zamir White is returning for the 2021 football season, according to his social media feeds.

White came to Georgia as the most highly touted running back in the country and ready to carry on the “Running Back University” tradition. He tore his ACL in his senior year of high school during the North Carolina State Playoffs, however, which impeded his progress to train for the upcoming season at Georgia.

After rehabbing the leg and becoming medically cleared to participate in preseason camp White then tore his ACL again, forcing him to medically redshirt during his freshman season. He was named to the Honor Roll during the summer term of his freshman season.

During his redshirt freshman year, he was the complementary back to running backs D’Andre Swift and Elijah Holyfield. He had 78 carries for 408 yards, earning the David Jacobs award at the postseason banquet which is given to the player who most outstandingly overcomes injury.

Coming into this year White was expected to be the feature running back for this offense which was enough to be named to the preseason watch list for the Doak Walker award, given to the nation’s top running back at season's end.

White played and started each of the ten contests this year with 779 yards and 11 touchdowns, averaging 5.4 yards per carry. White’s touches this year were inconsistent but the one thing that remained consistent was that he could create an explosive play at any given moment.

