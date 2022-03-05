JUST IN: Zamir White Runs in the 2022 NFL Combine

Skip to main content

Zamir White Runs in the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

Former Georgia running back, Zamir White has turned in his 40 times following a productive senior season for the Bulldogs.

Zamir "Zeus" White is in Indianapolis for the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. In a senior season that saw him featured as the thunder to James Cook's lightning, Zamir White has posted a 40-yard time of 4.47, and continues to work field drills.

White has had to overcome a lot of obstacles in his path to the NFL. Doctors were not sure he would make it past his childhood. He was born with several health issues but fought through them to become a 5-star running back in high school and one of the top overall players coming out of high school.

White's challenges continued when he tore not one, but both of his ACLs within two years of committing to Georgia. He would come back from both of them and become the featured back at Georgia alongside James Cook over the past two years.

He's a powerful runner and has a surprising amount of lateral quickness for his size. He's hard to bring down and rarely is tackled for a loss. He pushes piles. His vision is a question mark that remains to be answered.

James Cook had the big run during the National Championship Game, but Zamir White did the dirty work in sealing up the victory for Georgia. The last offensive possession for the Bulldogs featured Zamir White over and over again. When Georgia wanted to put a game away, they called on Zeus to do it.

White brings dependability to the running back room. He rarely, if ever, turns the ball over. When the offense needs a couple of yards, White is the back to turn to.

