BREAKING: Zamir White Says Goodbye To Georgia

Georgia running back Zamir White has declared for the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft according to his social media accounts.

White said the following on Instagram Friday afternoon:

"This season was an absolute thrill from start to finish bringing a National Championship to Athens was the ultimate reward. I am so proud and feel so blessed to be part of this team. Thank you to Coach Smart and Coach McGee for trusting me to get the job done and for your leadership both on and off the field. Thank you to my teammates and my family for all their support and encouragement. And to the University of Gerogai and all our fans thank you for the best three years I could have ever hoped for. These are memories I will never forget and will surely last a lifetime. It's what prepared me for this next step as I proudly announce my intention to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft."

NFL Draft Declarations Update:

January 14th, 2022 - Georgia RB Zamir White declares for the 2022 NFL Draft.

January 12th, 2022 - Georgia RB James Cook declares for the 2022 NFL Draft.

TRANSFER PORTAL UPDATE

January 13th, 2022 - Latavious Brini Announced he will be entering the NCAA Transfer Portal

January 12th, 2022 - Sources confirm Georgia DB Jalen Kimber is in the NCAA transfer portal

January 12th, 2022 - Georgia WR Justin Robinson has requested to enter the portal according to sources.

January 11th, 2022 - Georgia WR Jaylen Johnson has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal according to sources

Janaury 11th, 2022 - Sources confirm DB, Ameer Speed has entered the NCAA Transfer portal

The conclusion of this season now sparks the conversation of players who are draft-eligible and could be leaving the program to chase their dreams of becoming an NFL player. It also creates the question of players who could possibly be returning for another season as a Georgia Bulldog, and with the additional year of eligibility granted by NCAA due to COVID-19, things are gonna get messy.

The following players listed below are ones who have obtained the required three years in college football and are eligible to enter the 2022 NFL draft:

Warren McClendon, OL, RS Sophomore

George Pickens, WR, Junior

Nolan Smith, LB, Junior

JT Daniels, QB, Junior

Kenny McIntosh, RB, Junior

Lewis Cine, S, Junior

Nakobe Dean, LB, Junior

Tykee Smith, DB, Junior

Travon Walker, DL, Junior

Warren Ericcson, OL, Junior

John Fitzpatrick, TE, Senior

James Cook, RB, Senior *declared for NFL Draft

Zamir White, RB, Senior

Quay Walker, LB, Senior

Kearis Jackson, WR, Senior

Ameer Speed, DB, Senior *Entered Transfer Portal

Jaylen Johnson, WR, Senior *Entered Transfer Portal

Derrion Kendrick, DB, Senior

Stetson Bennett, QB, Senior

Christopher Smith, DB, Senior

William Poole, DB, Senior

Robert Beal Jr, LB, Senior

Latavious Brini, DB, Senior

Channing Tindall, LB, Senior

Justin Shaffer, OL, Senior

Jamaree Salyer, OL, Senior

Jake Carmada, P, Senior

Julian Rochester, DL, Senior

Devonte Wyatt, DL, Senior

Jordan Davis, DL, Senior

As stated above, during last year's season all college athletes were granted an extra year of eligibility due to the chaos that the global pandemic created. Therefore, that means a player who has completed all four years as a college football athlete would still have another year of eligibility left at the college player.

This provides the opportunity for a player like Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, who is currently a senior of the team, the ability to still return for the 2022-23 college football season.

Prior to last season, Georgia had a good number of players announce they would be returning for another season with the program instead of declaring for the draft. With a long list of draft-eligible players, it will be very interesting to see over the next month who decides to declare for the draft, third-year players who return, and those who take advantage of the extra year of eligibility that they have been granted.

Buckle up, because things are about to get very interesting in regards to how Georgia's roster shapes up for the upcoming season.

As for the Transfer Portal, Kirby Smart mentioned in his championship press conference and said that they are expecting quite a bit of portal movement as well, conversations that they've already had with players about leaving.

