Georgia running back Zamir White is off the board in the 2022 NFL Draft.

With the overal pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Oakland raiders ave selected Georgia running back Zamir White.

One of two feature running backs for Georgia over the last two seasons, Zamir White has overcome as many obstacles as anyone else. From being given two weeks to live as a newborn baby to going through two ACL surgeries throughout his career in between the hedges.

White boasts plenty of power as runner and somewhat shocking lateral quickness. At 6-foot and 215 pounds, the one nicknamed "Zeus" is tough to bring down thanks to his power and agility; White looked more and more like his high school self during his senior year as he worked back from the two ACL injuries.

White led Georgia in each of his two seasons as Georgia's premier back. White ran for 779 yards, and 11 touchdowns on 144 carries in a COVID-shortened 2020 season. The Laurinburg, NC, native put together his best campaign as a junior in 2021, rushing for 856 yards on 160 carries.

Fellow backfield mate James Cook may have stolen the show with an explosive run in the national championship game versus Alabama. Still, White pounded the Crimson Tide for much of the second half, basically serving the equivalent of a body blow for a boxer, as White's physical running style wore down the Alabama defense.

With a 4.47 forty-yard dash at the NFL Combine, White answered some questions regarding his top-end speed and helped raise his draft stock.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.