Players to Know in Georgia Football Matchup vs. Vanderbilt

The Georgia Bulldogs continue their SEC slate this weekend with a homecoming matchup against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Kirby Smart and the Dawgs are big favorites and will likely move onto 5-0 on the season. Vanderbilt is one of the least talented teams Georgia will play all year, but they still have some impact players.

Let’s look at some players to know in this matchup on both sides of the ball.

Vanderbilt WR Junior Sherrill

Junior Sherrill has been Vanderbilt's most productive offensive player by far. He has been the go-to target for both quarterbacks who have played so far, so no matter who gets the nod (Jared Curtis is listed as questionable), Sherrill will be the guy that is targeted the most.

The senior wide receiver has hauled in 21 catches for 367 yards and two scores. That is more than double the production of the next closest Commodore pass catcher. He is one of the most productive wide receivers in the SEC to this point.

While Georgia has been blowing out teams, WR1s have gotten theirs. Arkansas wide receiver Chris Marshall caught seven passes for 136 yards against Georgia’s defense. He was also key in Arkansas’ two minute drill drive at the end of the first half.

Oklahoma’s star wide receiver Isaiah Satenga caught eight passes for 81 yards against the Dawgs.

Sherrill could make some plays on Saturday.

Georgia Safety Rasean Dinkins

The sophomore safety has been rotating with Kyron Jones in the starting lineup. Jones has been starting the games, but Dinkins has been getting a lot of reps - more in some cases.

He will be one of the several secondary players that will be tasked with slowing down Sherrill. He has 11 tackles on the season and forced the most impressive turnover out of Georgia’s four against Oklahoma with a textbook punch out forced fumble.

Dinkins will likely get a ton of reps again on Saturday, and if he keeps playing well and can force turnovers, he will start to get more important reps than Jones.

Vanderbilt Quarterback Jared Curtis

If you don’t know him, then here you go.

Curtis was a five-star quarterback in the 2026 cycle and was who Georgia built their class around. He ended up flipping to Vanderbilt at the very last second.

He is a legit dual-threat quarterback that has drawn comparisons to Buffalo Bills and NFL MVP Josh Allen. He has shown that off in his short college career so far, although he is still a true freshman who has some growing pains to get through.

Georgia will look to get after him, assuming he is going to suit up. He is currently listed as questionable according to the SEC Student Athlete Availability report that was released Wednesday evening.