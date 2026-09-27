Grading Georgia Football Units in Huge Win Over Oklahoma Sooners

The Georgia Bulldogs crushed the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday 41-13. Georgia’s defense stole the show this weekend. Georgia’s offense still did enough to help get over 40 points on the board - something Georgia has done in each game this season.

Kirby Smart said that his team has to get better at everything. He was the calmest he has been after a game this season, but he was still not completely pleased with his team’s performance. He criticised the defense, specifically the reserves.

Let’s grade the offense, defense and special teams based on what we saw from them on Saturday:

Offense: B-

This was the worst offensive performance for the Dawgs so far this season. The only reason it got rated in the B-range is because Oklahoma has a very good defense. Through three games, the Sooners only allowed two touchdowns, and they both came on the road against Mihcigan. Georgia’s offense found the end zone four times on Saturday.

Georgia struggled to move the ball in this game. One of the touchdowns came from a short field created by a forced fumble. The offenses amassed just 307 total yards on the day.

It was by far Gunner Stockton’s least efficient performance. He completed just 56% of his pass attempts and threw his first interception of the season. That turnover led to an immediate red zone opportunity that Oklahoma took advantage of by scoring a quick touchdown.

Georgia was also inefficient on the ground compared to the standard it set in the first three games. A 54-yard touchdown run from Dwight Phillips Jr. in the second half boosted the yards per carry number. If it wasn’t for that

Phikkios Jr, Chauncey Bowens and Talyn Taylor made some plays - Stockton even made some beautiful throws despite a few shaky ones - but the offense didn’t fly down the field on Saturday.

If this game was against even just an average defense, this grade would have been in the C-range, but Oklahoma’s is good enough to pump up the score for the Dawgs.

Defense: A+

Georgia's defense faced an Oklahoma offense that headed into Saturday’s game struggling to run the ball and struggling to score. The Dawgs did nothing but make things look even worse for the Sooners.

John Mateer looked completely rattled early on. There was constant pressure from Georgia’s front seven. Georgia’s pass rushers and defensive line performed even better than they did a week ago against Arkansas in terms of creating backfield havoc.

This time, the Dawgs forced four turnovers. The defense was eating. Chris Cole took one fumble recovery back to the house for an 85-yard touchdown. He recovered a second fumble later on and returned it for 23 yards. He also added a sack on the day in addition to being all over the field. He was a superstar on Saturday.

Cole said after the game that he practices scooping up fumbles in practice every Monday.

His linebacker running mate Raylen Wilson had a huge day as well. He led the team in tackles with 11, added a sack and forced one of the fumbles that Cole recovered.

Two of the three fumbles that Georgia forced were from punch outs. That is something Wilson noted they work on every day in practice.

The Dawgs held Oklahoma to just 65 yards on the ground, continuing to boast one of the best run defenses in the country.

Between the turnovers, the yards and the scoring, Georgia’s defense earned an A+. The only knock can come from Oklahoma scoring a touchdown when it got an instant red zone opportunity. Outside of that, the starters were almost perfect.

Special Teams: A+

Georgia’s special teams unit was great on Saturday. Punter Drew Miller was probably on the field more often than the staff would have liked, hence the offensive grade, but he did his job when he was. Miller punted five times for an average of 50 yards per punt. He pinned the ball inside the 20-yard line three times.

Peyton Woodring also had a huge day. He knocked in all seven of his kicks - five extra points and two field goals. His last extra point was his 201st consecutive make, which is good for the most all-time in both Georgia history and SEC history. He broke former Bulldog Rodrigo Blankenship’s record.