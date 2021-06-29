WATCH: Former UGA Commit Hanging Out with Stockton

Bear Alexander, the five-star defensive tackle committed to the Dawgs back in February of 2021 before decommitting from Georgia after his visit to Texas A&M.

Bear Alexander captured on social media on Monday a video of him and current UGA commit Gunner Stockton hanging out as Gunner, the four-star QB, flipped into the water.

The current 30th ranked prospect in the 2021 class overall, Alexander recently decommitted from Georgia following his visit to College Station with Texas A&M. In the days leading up to his decommitment from the Dawgs, Bear was posting on social media photos of him in the Aggies uniform that were taken during his visit.

Notably, a fellow former UGA commit, Deyon "Smoke" Bouie, was pictured with him while on their visits to Texas A&M. Both would reopen their recruitments in the days following.

Despite de-committing from Georgia, Bear made it a point in his announcement that Georgia was still one of his top schools. While it is still possible that the five-star defensive linemen out of Fort Worth, Texas, recommits to the Dawgs in the months ahead, Texas A&M is the favorite around the media following their landing of former UGA graduate assistant Nick Williams, who was instrumental in the recruitment of Bear to Athens.

Williams left Athens following the spring as he was promoted to an analyst in College Station and was pictured with Alexander and Bouie during their visit with the Aggies.

