2022 Recruiting Chaos Incoming

Westmoreland's de-commitment will likely be the first of many across the college football landscape in the class of 2022. Here's why.
Georgia fans likely had a bit of shock when pulling up their phones around lunchtime Monday afternoon and hearing about OLB Donovan Westmoreland's de-commitment from Georgia while immediately committing to a rival in South Carolina. His was the first decommitment from the 2022 class for Kirby Smart and company, but it remains to be seen if it will be the last.

Chaos is incoming for this 2022 recruiting class. No official visits have been allowed in well over a year. Most high school recruits from the 2021 class had already been on campus at some point or another, but for the class of 2022, that's not exactly the case. Coaches are having to go by tape they are seeing, and are unable to see the measurables for each player they're wanting to recruit.

Well, that's changing in June. Visits will return once more. Recruits will be on campus, and coaches will be able to see players up close and in person. Players will be able to see where they are going to be spending the next few years of their lives through their own eyes, rather than through the screen of a phone or a computer. Coaches will be able to get a feel for how a recruit will mix into their roster for the coming years. 

This is going to have huge ramifications throughout the 2022 recruiting class. It already is having them. Westmoreland's de-commitment is undoubtedly a product of it, and there will be more across the college football landscape over the summer and fall. 

Rest assured though Georgia Football Fans, if there is a coach in the NCAA who has their finger on the changing tide of the recruiting landscape, it's Kirby Smart, and Smart has an ace up his sleeve. He's been planning a huge recruiting weekend starting on June 4th. Some of the biggest recruits of the 2022 recruiting class will be there. Smart is banking on the first impressions are lasting impressions approach for this year.

Once that period opens in June, recruits will be going all over the country. Expect a rush of commits, decommits, and everything in between during that time. 

It's going to be a wild few months on the recruiting trail, that's for sure. 

