Kirby Planning MAJOR Recruiting Weekend

Some of the nation's top recruits in the class of 2022 have unleashed a barage of Official Visit announcements today.

Visits of any kind have been on hold since the spring of 2020 due to the NCAA dead period on visits amidst the pandemic.

But this June — as the dead period moves into a "Quiet Period"— on campuses all across the country, prospects will be taking trips on campus for the first time in almost a year and a half.

And Georgia is going to have a busy month, scheduling official visits for some of the nation's top prospects.

Confirmed

TE, Oscar Delp (June 4-6th)

WR, Kojo Antwi (June 4-6th)

OL, Addison Nichols (June 4-6th)

OL, Tyler Booker (June 18-20th)

Those are just some of the names that have publicly confirmed. In a recent interview with Dawgs Daily on SI.com, Addison Nichols mentioned additional names like current QB commit, Gunner Stockton, WR Denylon Morrissette. Nichols mentioned the staff wanting to do an all Georgia themed visit the first weekend of June.

Dawgs Daily can confirm that DeNylon Morrissette is expected to announce he will be in town June 4-6th. Current UGA commit, Marquis Groves-Killebrew prefers to take his official visit during the season but can get to Athens for an Unofficial visit at any time, we expect him in attendance at some point that weekend as well. Current commits Tyree West is likely to be in town as well.

DL Commit, Tyree West

Typically you see a major recruiting weekend like the one that's brewing on June 4th on the closing stretch of the recruiting cycle, closer towards early national signing day. Kirby Smart and this Georgia staff have decided 15 months were long enough to wait, they are bringing the top targets to Athens, ASAP.

Considering the circumstances, this could be the biggest recruiting period of the last decade of college football.

Power 5 prospects all across the country have been without the dopamine rush of parading the $100m facilities and cathedrals dressed as stadiums in nearly a year in a half. Then suddenly, the dam breaks, and these young men are flooding campuses all across the country.

And it's not just Georgia either. USC is stacking the officials up, Ohio State, LSU, Texas A&M, Penn State, they are all doing it.

There are prospects like WR, Kojo Antwi that will be in Athens June 4th through the 6th, then Texas A&M June 11th through 14th, and mentioned taking visits to USC and Ohio State the following weekends prior to his decision date on July 5th.

Buckle up, June is going to be a wild ride.

