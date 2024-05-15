2025 Linebacker, Christian Gass Discusses Recruitment With Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, and Others
2025 linebacker prospect Christian Gass discusses his recruitment with Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, and others.
Georgia has already made some nice additions to their 2025 recruiting class and Christian Gass out of Covington, Georgia is another big-time prospect that the Bulldogs would love to add to the mix. Gass is a highly talented linebacker prospect that has pulled in offers from a handful of major SEC schools including Georgia, Auburn, Tennessee, and Florida. Dawgs Daily had the chance to catch up with Gass and get an update on where things stood in his recruitment.
Gass on his first hearing of Georgia's interest in his recruitment
“I never believed that Georgia was on my coach’s phone talking about me. So, when I came back, I came downstairs and when coach handed me the phone, in paratheses it said ‘Georgia’. I didn’t know what to think. That’s a team I’ve watched my whole life. Whoever they play, I always root for them. So, it was an unbelievable moment, I was shocked for sure.”
Gass on the prospect of competing at Georgia
“Personally, I feel like I can compete anywhere. I can’t be scared of the competition, or the challenge and they [Georgia] definitely see that in me. So, that’s why they recruited me.”
Gass on his relationship with the Florida Gators and Billy Napier
“Great people, great energy. I definitely learn from each coach every time I go there. Just the concepts of how they play and how their defense is run, I can definitely see myself fitting in there.”
Gass on his relationship with the Kentucky Wildcats and Mark Stoops
“Honestly, the Wildcats are the one team I went to less. I’ve only been there one time, but just the feeling I had with all of the staff and the head coach and my family. All of that came together and I was like ‘Man, even though I’ve only been there one time. I want to go take an official [visit].”
Gass on his relationship with the USC Trojans and Lincoln Riley
“They came down to me. So that showed that they were very interested. So, I most definitely gotta go up there and see what it’s about.”
Gass also mentioned his excitement for his official visit with the Tennessee Volunteers which is scheduled to take place on June 21st of this year.
Georgia 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Jadon Perlotte, LB
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
