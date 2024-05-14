2025 Wide Receiver Thomas Blackshear Talks Why he Chose Georgia
Georgia football 2025 wide receiver commit Thomas Blackshear talks why he chose the Bulldogs.
The Georgia Bulldogs added another big commitment to their 2025 recruiting class this past weekend as wide receiver Thomas Blackshear announced his commitment to the Bulldogs. He becomes the first receiver to join Georgia's class.
Dawgs Daily lead editor Brooks Austin got the opportunity to catch up with the Calvary Day wide recevier, and Blackshear talked about why he chose Georgia.
"I chose Georgia because it's close to home," Blackshear said. "I love the culture. Every time I go up there they show mad love. Coach Kirby, Coach Coley, and like before Coach Coley, Coach BMac (Bryan McClendon) was a cool dude. Getting to know Coach Coley, he will push me hard and he will get me where I need to get."
Blackshear also discussed his relationship with Coach Coley and how the recruitment process went for him.
"As soon as Coach Coley got to Georgia, he immediately texted me," he said. "When I got down there he told me I remind him of George Pickens a little bit."
The four-star wide receiver also mentioned that he thinks he will be a great fit in Georgia's offense as the Bulldogs run a lot of similar things to what he is being asked to do in high school. As for what the fans can expect, Blackshear said that Georgia fans can expect a physical team player who loves to block when he arrives in Athens.
Blackshear is the first WR commit in the class, though he's not the first offensive target. Georgia's two tight-end commits are the highest-ranked tandem in the 2025 class at the moment. Additionally, Georgia has the chance to land some elite prospects at the receiver position in the class. CJ Wiley and Travis Smith are both ranked inside the top 100 and reside in the state of Georgia.
