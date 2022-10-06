Over the last year, Stone Saunders has evolved into one of the best 2025 QBs in the country. As a freshman, the Bishop McDevitt (Pa.) standout threw for over 3000 yards and added a spectacular 46 TDs. He did this while completing 63% of his passes and only throwing 5 picks.

As you could expect, Saunders has made quite a name for himself on the recruiting trail. UGA offered in June, and other programs like Texas A&M, Michigan, Wisconsin, Maryland, and Louisville are just some of the many programs to offer him. After speaking with Saunders, he is high on the Dawgs.

"UGA is obviously high on my list and means a lot because I know Coach Monken is highly regarded and it a great teacher of the game, and I want to win at the next level."

Winning at a high level is nothing new to Saunders. Through his first two seasons, he has compiled a 16-3 record as a starter. He is on pace for an extremely prolific career.

Even though he is nearly 600 miles from Athens and well outside of UGAs usual recruiting blueprint, he is extremely high on UGA. In fact, I would say there is reason to believe UGA could be a decent factor in his recruitment down the stretch.

"I like playing in warm weather and my family is more than willing to travel for me...I went down at the end of June for a visit when I got offered, and I’m super excited to see the game-day atmosphere and continue building my relationships with the coaching staff."

While he is still young, his recruitment might not drag out too much longer. Saunders told Dawgs Daily that he could have a decision in the spring or summer, but also noted that he isn't going to commit unless he is 100% certain. Being able to help recruit to his school is a big deal to him.

Georgia signed D'Wan Mathis from the same region back in the 2019 class, so this is a blueprint UGA is familiar with. Keep an eye on Saunders as he is in the middle of another monster season.

