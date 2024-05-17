2025 RB Ousmane Kromah Feeling the Love From Georgia, Preview Visits
Georgia prospect, RB Ousmane Kromah talks about his upcoming visits and feeling like a major priority for the Bulldogs and RB Coach Josh Crawford.
The University of Georgia is no stranger to running back success in their football program's history. The record books ring loudly with names like Walker, Chubb, Moreno, Herst, and Michel. Though for the Bulldogs, it has been since the 2022 NFL Draft since they've placed a running back inside the top two rounds of the NFL Draft, and it's been since 2019 since they've had a thousand yard rusher on this roster.
Not to say they've experienced a drastic drop off at the position, but continuing to land premier prospects at the position has become more crucial seemingly than ever under Kirby Smart, and for the first time in his run as the Georgia head coach, he's got a new running backs coach in Josh Crawford.
Following the departure of Dell McGee to become Georgia State's head coach, Josh Crawford was hired from Georgia Tech to replace McGee. Since then, Crawford has taken over the room and made the recruiting board his own. He's prioritized the current commit in Bo Walker, but he's seemignly shuffled the board. Lee County RB Ousmane Kromah received an offer from Dell McGee in the 10th grade, but he didn't exactly feel like the No.1 priority for McGee... since Crawford has taken over, things have changed.
"He even told me once he got the job that I'm the No. 1 priority in the room. It's crazy, it's like 'dang'. It's was hard with Dell, cause he doesn't show a ton of emotion, but with Coach Crawford, you can feel it, he's lit."
Kromah had multiple opportunities to go up to Georgia and see the Dawgs practice this spring, and he loved what he saw from Crawford:
"In the amount of time that we've gotten to meet each other and get to know each other, he's had a great impression on me. And just how he treats his kids. I actually got to go up and watch them practice twice in one week, and both times there was no change in him as a coach. There was nothing fake, he's gonna tell you when you're wrong no matter what, no matter how tough it is, he's gonna keep it real with you."
Kromah would go on to say he appreciates that Crawford is willing to coach his guys hard, while also showing that he cares for them. He said it reminds him of where he's coming from in Lee County:
"I know myself. I'm the type of person that I know I'm going to be good... I'm going to do what I'm supposed to do. But I also know I have a bit of a rebellious side and I need the right person there to snap be back in."
Kromah has official visits scheduled for Auburn (May 17th), Miami (May 31st), FSU (June 7th), Florida (June 14th), and Georgia (June 21st). Kromah gave no indication of a leader, though reading the tea leaves, Georgia, Florida State, and Miami seem to be the heaviest contenders at the moment. However, Kromah did mention that Auburn has been a program that has found its way in the mix after being long on the outside. Kromah mentioned Hugh Freeze's staff is a much more formidable recruiting opponent nowadays than in previous regimes.
Georgia 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Jadon Perlotte, LB
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Spring Practice Comes to an End - What We've Learned
- Malaki Starks Shares how Kirby Smart has Helped his Development
- WATCH: Georgia Tight End Brock Bowers Lands Impressive Back Flip
Join the Community:
Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily