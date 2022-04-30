James Cook Drafted By Buffalo Bills

With the 63rd overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft the Buffalo Bills have selected Georgia running back James Cook.

The former Miami, Florida native and brother to Minnesota Vikings Pro-Bowl running back Dalvin Cook, saw his most productive season in 2021. He rushed for 728 yards and seven touchdowns on 113 carries while also contributing as a receiver with 284 yards and four touchdowns on 27 receptions.

Cook rose to the occasion when the Bulldogs needed him most; a 67-yard run in the national championship game set up the first touchdown of the game, along with setting the record for the longest run in a national championship game. In addition, Cook led Georgia on the ground with 77 yards on six carries, just a week after leading Georgia in receiving yards with 112 yards versus Michigan in the CFP Semifinal.

Cook was one of Georgia's most explosive players in the last two years of his career in Athens. Cook carved out his role in Georgia's offense as the most versatile weapon, whether it be as a traditional running back or using him out wide as a wide receiver.

One of the major pluses with Cook is he will not have the same amount of mileage on him compared to the other top running backs in the draft like Iowa State's Breece Hall and Michigan State's Kenneth Walker. Georgia's constant rotation at the running back position divided up the carries and kept backs fresh not only during each and every game but also prolonged their future in the sport.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.