AJ Harris Signs with Georgia

2023 Defensive Back AJ Harris has officially signed with the University of Georgia.

Harris has been committed to the Bulldogs since June of this year and now officially joins Georgia's 2023 recruiting class. He is ranked as the second-best defensive back prospect in the country and a top 50 nationally ranked player for this recruiting cycle according to 247. He also is listed as the highest-rated recruit in Georgia's current recruiting class. 

During his senior season at Central High School in Phenix City, AL, he racked up 52 total tackles, a sack and three interceptions. He has a great nose for the football, good ball skills and high-end speed. He also had experience as a two-way player throughout his high school career. 

Harris has been a national recruit since before his freshman season as he has alluded to during his commitment announcement. Harris camped for Kirby Smart during his eighth-grade summer before even entering high school. At that same camp, he met fellow Georgia commit Pearce Spurlin. 

Georgia has quickly become one of the best programs in the nation for developing defensive backs, with Kirby Smart, Will Muschamp and Fran Brown paving the way for their players. In the last two years, Georgia has had six defensive backs be selected in the draft. Harris now looks to be next in line. 

Harris has the potential to compete for playing time during his freshman season and has already been practicing with the team ahead of the Bulddogs' playoff matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes. 

