The number one overall player in the class of 2023, according to 247Sports, one of the most highly coveted recruitment in recent history has come to a close today, as Arch Manning has made his college decision.

Announcing he'd be playing his college football at the University of Texas.

This decision from Manning was one that same fresh off a summer where he visited his final three potential schools; Georgia, Alabama, and Texas. Ultimately the choice for Arch was to play for Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns, becoming the first Manning to play football outside of the Southeastern Conference, at least for a few years.

The son of Cooper Manning, Arch is shaping up to be the next in line among a three-headed family monster of quarterbacks that drastically impacted the game of football. First, Archie, an original of his own, creative and athletic, the complete opposite of his two boys. Second, Eli and Peyton are Hall of Famers in their own right and men who have left their stamp on the history books.

Ironically enough, Arch combines both Archie's athletic style and Peyton and Eli's command for the standard pocket passing. Manning can hit throws from a variety of angles. He moves well in the pocket and doesn't need to set his feet to deliver an accurate ball. This isn't the Manning style of quarterback play that most professional football fans have grown accustomed to. However, this is a much more dynamic athlete when it comes to extending plays with his legs and making plays outside the pocket.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.