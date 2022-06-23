Skip to main content

Arch Manning Commits to Texas

Arch Manning has made his college decision, committing to Texas over Georgia and Alabama.

The number one overall player in the class of 2023, according to 247Sports, one of the most highly coveted recruitment in recent history has come to a close today, as Arch Manning has made his college decision. 

Announcing he'd be playing his college football at the University of Texas. 

This decision from Manning was one that same fresh off a summer where he visited his final three potential schools; Georgia, Alabama, and Texas. Ultimately the choice for Arch was to play for Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns, becoming the first Manning to play football outside of the Southeastern Conference, at least for a few years. 

The son of Cooper Manning, Arch is shaping up to be the next in line among a three-headed family monster of quarterbacks that drastically impacted the game of football. First, Archie, an original of his own, creative and athletic, the complete opposite of his two boys. Second, Eli and Peyton are Hall of Famers in their own right and men who have left their stamp on the history books.

Ironically enough, Arch combines both Archie's athletic style and Peyton and Eli's command for the standard pocket passing. Manning can hit throws from a variety of angles. He moves well in the pocket and doesn't need to set his feet to deliver an accurate ball. This isn't the Manning style of quarterback play that most professional football fans have grown accustomed to. However, this is a much more dynamic athlete when it comes to extending plays with his legs and making plays outside the pocket. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

211204_AJW_FB_SEC_CHAMP_0174-X4
News

ESPN Details Georgia's Key to the Staying in the National Title Conversation

By Harrison Reno and Brooks Austin2 hours ago
USATSI_17058662 (1)
Recruiting

Report: Texas Leading for Arch Manning, What We Know About Georgia Chances

By Brooks Austin15 hours ago
FVudIKvXoAAuaDN
News

JUST IN: No. 1 JUCO Wide Receiver Sets his Commitment Date

By Harrison Reno19 hours ago
4914380E-D713-485B-ADA4-16C6ABBD0FAA
Recruiting

Major WR Target Hints Towards Potential Announcement

By Brooks AustinJun 21, 2022
C895013B-71A3-4990-88CD-07F0F54E3AEF
Recruiting

JUST IN: Five-Star EDGE Set to Suddenly Return to Athens

By SI StaffJun 21, 2022
220416_AJW_FB_GDAY_1679-X4
News

The Key to Unlocking Georgia's Vertical Passing Attack

By Harrison RenoJun 21, 2022
186A75A2-9930-474A-840B-66135B28D574
News

Kirby Stays Hot on the Trail, What's Next? Is there more?

By Harrison Reno and Brooks AustinJun 21, 2022
F019F097-3815-4349-A181-A8659EF31355
News

Georgia Lands 2023 Four-Star Linebacker CJ Allen

By Brooks AustinJun 20, 2022