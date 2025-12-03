Blake Stewart Announces Commitment to Georgia Bulldogs

Blake Stewart, a 2026 safety, has announced his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Georgia Bulldogs have essentially wrapped up their 2026 recruiting class, however, Kirby Smart and his staff aren't done making additions yet. Blake Stewart has announced his commitment to the Bulldogs. Stewart was previously committed to Clemson and has now given his pledge to Georgia.

Stewart is rated as a three-star prospect, the 440th-best player in the country, the 35th-best safety in the class and the 48th-best player in the state of Georgia, according to the composite rankings. Stewart had committed to Clemson in July earlier this year but decommitted in October.

Stewart was in Athens for the Georgia vs Texas matchup. During the summer, he took official visits to Clemson, Vanderbilt, Miami and Michigan, however, Georgia was able to get into the picture during the season to ultimately secure his commitment.

Georgia Keeps Adding to an Already Loaded 2026 Class

Blake Stewart X profile

Georgia now has 31 total players committed in the 2026 class and is set to finish with a top class in the country. The headliner of the group for Georgia is five-star quarterback Jared Curtis followed by a litany of high-caliber athletes from around the country.

Early national signing day is set to take place on Dec. 3-5. Smart and his staff have been known to flip some players late in the process, so it will be interesting to see if they have another big moved stored up their sleeves. A couple of years ago, it was KJ Bolden flipping from Florida State to Georgia on signing day.

If Georgia doesn't set off any late fireworks though, it won't be alarming considering how large the class is and where they current rank amongst the rest of the programs in the country.

Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits

Lincoln Keyes, TE

Seven Cloud, DL

Zech Fort, S

Brady Marchese, WR

Kealan Jones, S

Jared Curtis, QB

Jordan Smith, S

Justice Fitzpatrick, CB

Graham Houston, OL

Ryan Mosley, WR

Carter Luckie, DL

Zachary Lewis, OL

Zykie Helton, OL

Ekene Ogboko, OL

Caden Harris, CB

Harran Zeurikat, K

Wade Register, P

Khamari Brooks, Edge

Craig Dandridge

Jae Lamar, RB

Chace Calicut, S

PJ Dean, DL

Kaiden Prothro, TE

Preston Carey, DL

Brayden Fogle, TE

Tyriq Green, ATH

Nick Abrams, LB

Anthony Lonon Jr., DL

Jarmaine Mitchell, OL

Blake Stewart, S

