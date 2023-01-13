Just days after landing 5-star DB Peyton Woodyard, Georgia further strengthened their class by adding elite S prospect Jaylen Heyward out of Rockledge, Florida. With his commitment, Georgia will move to 8 commits in their number 1 ranked 2024 recruiting class.

Heyward's recruitment had started gaining some steam over the past week or so. He would eventually narrow down his list to Georgia, Florida, Ohio State, and Alabama, with most of the buzz being around Georgia and Florida. However, with UGAs recent momentum both on and off the field, they were able to pull Heyward out of the sunshine state.

Heyward is coming off a productive junior season in which he finished with 44 tackles, 8 PBUs, and 2 INTs. The 5'11 180-pound DB is extremely physical and shows the ability to line up all over the field. There is reason to believe he will play at the nickel position in college.

During his recruitment, Heyward accumulated over 30 offers and counting. Auburn, Arkansas, Florida State, LSU, Oklahoma, and Tennessee are some of the more notable teams to send Heyward an offer, along with the aforementioned finalists.

Over the last few days, UGA has managed to add commitments from the number 2 and 3 ranked safety prospects in the entire country, giving the Dawgs a firm foundation to build upon in the backend of the defense. With Georgia in firm position to land KJ Bolden, the top-ranked S in the country, the Dawgs could pull off an unbelievably impressive feat by sweeping the country with the best S prospects.

Georgia Football 2024 Commits

Landen Thomas, TE

Ny Carr, WR

Demarcus Riddick, LB

Tovani Mizell, RB

Ryan Puglisi, QB

Sacovie White, WR

Peyton Woodyard, S

Jaylen Heyward, S

