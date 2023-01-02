BREAKING: Raymond Cottrell Flips to Texas A&M
Just two days after the University of Georgia punched its ticket to its second National Title in as many years, long-time wide receiver commit Raymond Cottrell has announced his de-commitment and flip to Texas A&M.
The wide receiver de-commitment leaves Georgia with just three signees in the class. There was an initial concern during signing day when Georgia didn't receive a letter of intent.
Not only was Georgia's 2023 receiver class already loaded up, but Cottrell would also have been entering a room that received the additions of RaRa Thomas and Dominic Lovett this offseason.
2023 Georgia Recruiting Class
BOLD indicates an official LOI has been turned in.
Italics indicate the player is already enrolled and practicing.
- CJ Allen, LB
- Damon Wilson, EDGE
- Daniel Harris, DB
- Jamal Merriweather, OT
- Samuel M’Pemba, ATH
- Monroe Freeling, OT
- Raylen Wilson, LB
- Joenel Aguero, DB
- Troy Bowles, LB
- Pearce Spurlin, TE
- Gabe Harris, Edge
- Bo Hughley, OT
- CJ Allen, LB
- Tyler Williams, WR
- AJ Harris, DB
- Jamaal Jarrett, DL
- Justyn Rhett, DB
- Lawson Luckie, TE
- Kelton Smith, IOL
- Roderick Robinson II, RB
- Joshua Miller, IOL
- Yazeed Haynes, WR
- Peyton Woodring, K
- Daniel Harris, DB
- Anthony Evans, WR
- Will Snellings, LS
- Chris Peal, DB
Current Transfer List:
- Bill Norton, DL (Arizona)
- Arik Gilbert, TE (Portal)
