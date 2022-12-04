Samuel M'Pemba was quite possibly UGAs top remaining target in the 2023 class. Today, he committed to Georgia. Along with UGA, M'Pemba recently released a final group with Florida, Miami, and Tennessee. None of them could conquer the dawgs.

According to the 247 Composite Recruiting Rankings, M'Pemba is a 5-star recruit and is rated as a top-30 player nationally. He is also rated as the 4th best EDGE prospect in the country.

Georgia offered back in 2020. The Dawgs remained a factor throughout, but it was not until recently that UGA really picked things up. Certain recruits such as Georgia DB commit AJ Harris played a factor in getting M'Pemba to Athens. Chidera Uzo-Diribe led the charge for UGA with a personal touch from Kirby Smart. At the end of the day, there was a lot working in UGAs favor, too much for anybody else to overcome.

Here is what we reported on M'Pemba a few weeks ago.

If you have been following along, UGA has remained in hot pursuit of M'Pemba for months. In fact, we have reported here that UGA is likely the team to beat down the stretch. We still think that's the case as his recruitment is reaching an end.

With M'Pemba's commitment, the Dawgs will get a strong push toward the top class in the country. M'Pemba will join as the second highest-ranked commit for the Dawgs in their 2023 class.

2023 Georgia Commits

CJ Allen, LB

Samuel M’Pemba

Monroe Freeling, OT

Raylen Wilson, LB

Joenel Aguero, DB

Troy Bowles, LB

Pearce Spurlin, TE

Gabe Harris, Edge

Bo Hughley, OT

Tyler Williams, WR

Raymond Cottrell, WR

AJ Harris, DB

Jamaal Jarrett, DL

Justyn Rhett, DB

Lawson Luckie, TE

Kelton Smith, IOL

Roderick Robinson II, RB

Joshua Miller, IOL

Yazeed Haynes, WR

Peyton Woodring, K

