Skip to main content

Could Another Bennett Be Making His Way to Athens?

Could another Bennett join the University of Georgia Football program this fall?

Stetson Bennett, the starting quarterback for the University of Georgia, is fresh off winning a national championship this past January, adding to a career that many never thought would reach the heights it has thus far. 

The national champion quarterback opted to use his free year of eligibility granted by the NCAA following the COVID shortened 2020 season, allowing any student-athlete to play an extra year of college football, no matter their graduation status. 

With 2022 surely the last season of college football at Georgia for Stetson Bennett, it may not be the end for the Bennett family in between the hedges. According to his Twitter account, Bennett's younger brother Luke Henry Bennett earned a preferred walk-on offer from Georgia on Tuesday. 

Bennett lists himself as a running back in the class of 2022, meaning he could very well play on the same team as his older brother Bennett this coming fall if he so chooses to take Georgia up on the offer to walk on.

Read More

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

220101_AJW_FB_OB_4383-X2
Recruiting

Could Another Member of the Bennett Family Be Making His Way to Athens?

13 seconds ago
USATSI_17486094
News

Film Review: Jamaree Salyer is a Perplexing Prospect

18 hours ago
USATSI_17452805
News

BREAKING: Caleb Williams Makes College Decision

21 hours ago
975E8DF0-2D5E-432F-B679-670FAF83322B
News

Signing Day Preview for Georgia: Who's In, Who's Out

23 hours ago
220111_mlm_fb_natty_31986-L
News

Former Georgia Star Unexpectedly Pulls Out of Senior Bowl

Feb 1, 2022
EDC2E2DC-1754-42FF-B164-8784FDBD40D1
News

JUST IN: Georgia to Bring Back Former Staff Member

Jan 31, 2022
BCC694CC-602A-4391-8F91-519920E9FB0E
Recruiting

Freshman Faces: Why Starks Could Play Early

Jan 30, 2022
CC8D6D37-A937-4D4C-A302-5AA30C124D9C
News

Freshmen Faces: Oscar Delp Proves Bowers Is Just the Beginning

Jan 29, 2022