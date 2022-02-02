Could Another Member of the Bennett Family Be Making His Way to Athens?

Stetson Bennett, the starting quarterback for the University of Georgia, is fresh off winning a national championship this past January, adding to a career that many never thought would reach the heights it has thus far.

The national champion quarterback opted to use his free year of eligibility granted by the NCAA following the COVID shortened 2020 season, allowing any student-athlete to play an extra year of college football, no matter their graduation status.

With 2022 surely the last season of college football at Georgia for Stetson Bennett, it may not be the end for the Bennett family in between the hedges. According to his Twitter account, Bennett's younger brother Luke Henry Bennett earned a preferred walk-on offer from Georgia on Tuesday.

Bennett lists himself as a running back in the class of 2022, meaning he could very well play on the same team as his older brother Bennett this coming fall if he so chooses to take Georgia up on the offer to walk on.

