BREAKING: Cole Speer Has Made His College Decision

Cole Speer, a wide receiver in the class of 2022 from Calhoun, Georgia has just committed to the University of Georgia. Speer becomes the 15th commit in the class of 2022 for the Bulldogs.

A speedy wide receiver, Speer has racked up the yardage during his preparatory career on the high school and bring a much-needed level of playmaking to this Georgia class.

Speer is a bonafide speedster. According to sources, he ran a sub 4.4 forty at multiple camps this offseason and showed at Georgia's camp.

He has been on the board for quite some time at this point and received an official offer from Georgia recently.

Current Commits

QB Gunner Stockton

WR Cole Speer

WR Dillon Bell

RB Branson Robinson

RB Jordan James

WR De'Nylon Morrissette

DL Tyre West

EDGE Darris Smith

LB Jalon Walker

LB CJ Washington

CB Marquis Groves-Killebrew

S JaCorey Thomas

S Malaki Starks

P Brett Thorson

