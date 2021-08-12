BREAKING: Cole Speer Has Made His College Decision

Cole Speer Makes College Decision
Cole Speer, a wide receiver in the class of 2022 from Calhoun, Georgia has just committed to the University of Georgia. Speer becomes the 15th commit in the class of 2022 for the Bulldogs.
A speedy wide receiver, Speer has racked up the yardage during his preparatory career on the high school and bring a much-needed level of playmaking to this Georgia class.
Speer is a bonafide speedster. According to sources, he ran a sub 4.4 forty at multiple camps this offseason and showed at Georgia's camp.
He has been on the board for quite some time at this point and received an official offer from Georgia recently.
Current Commits
- QB Gunner Stockton
- WR Cole Speer
- WR Dillon Bell
- RB Branson Robinson
- RB Jordan James
- WR De'Nylon Morrissette
- DL Tyre West
- EDGE Darris Smith
- LB Jalon Walker
- LB CJ Washington
- CB Marquis Groves-Killebrew
- S JaCorey Thomas
- S Malaki Starks
- P Brett Thorson
