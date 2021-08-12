Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
The Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcastsSI.com
Search

Cole Speer Makes College Decision

Cole Speer, a wide receiver in the class of 2022 from Calhoun, Georgia has just committed to the University of Georgia.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Cole Speer, a wide receiver in the class of 2022 from Calhoun, Georgia has just committed to the University of Georgia. Speer becomes the 15th commit in the class of 2022 for the Bulldogs. 

A speedy wide receiver, Speer has racked up the yardage during his preparatory career on the high school and bring a much-needed level of playmaking to this Georgia class. 

Speer is a bonafide speedster. According to sources, he ran a sub 4.4 forty at multiple camps this offseason and showed at Georgia's camp. 

He has been on the board for quite some time at this point and received an official offer from Georgia recently. 

Current Commits

  • QB Gunner Stockton
  • WR Cole Speer
  • WR Dillon Bell
  • RB Branson Robinson
  • RB Jordan James
  • WR De'Nylon Morrissette
  • DL Tyre West
  • EDGE Darris Smith
  • LB Jalon Walker
  • LB CJ Washington
  • CB Marquis Groves-Killebrew
  • S JaCorey Thomas
  • S Malaki Starks
  • P Brett Thorson

You May Also Like

Kirby Smart Updates Status of Dominick Blaylock

WATCH: Kirby Smart SEC Media Day Press Conference

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI

5F66D611-C2BB-42CB-82D8-21595882ABE5
Recruiting

BREAKING: Cole Speer Has Made His College Decision

08ED0940-BC66-4C40-AE02-C51D6604B2E4
News

BREAKING: Jake Pope Set Commitment Date

8FD0AA4C-9ED1-4008-BDC3-38D8E2447BBE
News

Todd Monken Names No. 2 QB

USATSI_16336562
News

WATCH: Finebaum - "I'm not buying Clemson. I think they lose to Georgia"

USATSI_13775117
News

What You Need to Know About Justyn Ross and Clemson

56622CB6-21BB-45A0-8067-8500A9008E1C
News

Camp in Review - What We Are Hearing After Week 1

642C1427-5E9A-4762-8F4D-88380B7076B9
News

Clemson Scouting Report: Where Georgia's Advantage Lies Upfront

B9B541F0-AE52-4C08-ACEC-CBA6BAD4406E
News

UGA Gives First Look at Xavian Sorey