BREAKING: Dani Dennis-Sutton Makes College Decision

During an interview with CBS Sports HQ, edge rusher Dani Dennis-Sutton announced where he would play his college football.

Coming into the day, Dennis-Sutton was down to Georgia, Alabama, and Penn State. He officially visited each of his top schools over the summer and came away impressed after every visit.

Dennis-Sutton has pledged his services to Penn State and head coach James Franklin. This recruitment is not over yet, as all three schools will continue to recruit him up until early national signing day.

This is a major win for the Nittany Lions, as Dennis-Sutton was one of the more underrated prospects in the class and has sky-high potential.

Dennis-Sutton plays his high school football for McDonough School in Owings Mill, Maryland. His frame will allow him scheme versatility at the next level, as at 6-5 and 250 lbs. he will be able to play in both a 3-4 defense or a 4-3.

His athletic profile suggests a potential all-conference upside, and after fine-tuning his mechanics, he should be able to play early on in his career.

This battle does not end on July 22. Dennis-Sutton is a quality football player who, by all accounts, will be an even better leader when he steps into a college locker room.

All three of his finalists will continue to recruit him in the lead-up to early national signing day. He is considered one of the best edge rushers in the entire class and will have a big impact wherever he lines up in college.

Dennis-Sutton was a part of the six premier recruits that officially visited Athens early on in June. He was joined by quarterback Gunner Stockton, running back Branson Robinson, wide receivers De'Nylon Morrissette and Kojo Antwi, and guard Addison Nichols.

