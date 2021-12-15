OFFICIAL: Daylen Everette is a Dawg

Georgia locks down the recruitment of Daylen Everette as the former Clemson commit signs with the Bulldogs.

A day after his sudden commitment to the University of Georgia just days after decommitting from Clemson, cornerback Daylen Everette made it official that he is a Georgia Bulldog, signing his national letter of intent Wednesday to play for head coach Kirby Smart and Co.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder is rated as the seventh overall cornerback in the class, which makes him 40th nationally according to 247Sports. Everette spent June taking visits to Clemson, North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida State.

Everette committed to the Tigers back during the summer but following the departure of long-time defensive coordinator Brent Venables to the head coaching vacancy at Oklahoma, Everette backed off his pledge to Clemson and began talks again with Georgia.

The Bulldogs were a heavy player early in the process with Everette's decision originally coming down to Georgia, North Carolina, and Clemson. It appears based on Everette's announcement hours before the kick-off early national signing day, it's the Bulldogs who finish the cycle with Everette firmly entrenched within the class.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.