Georgia has their latest commit in the form of 2024 linebacker Demarcus Riddick. The top100 rated linebacker joins a long list of extremely talented linebackers under linebacker coach Glenn Schumann.

This commitment comes the day before Georgia is set to host Tennessee in one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the season.

Riddick ranks as the No. 2 overall linebacker in the 2024 class, according to 247sports, the 43 overall nationally ranked player. By all accounts, Georgia has tabbed their next great backer. Schumann is just a month away from signing one of the most talented linebacker classes to date with CJ Allen, Raylen Wilson, and Troy Bowles all ranked inside the top100 in the 2023 signing class. It's the rich getting richer on Friday with this news.

Riddick currently stands 6'2, 212 pounds but carries the frame to weigh up to the 230-pound range that Georgia will need.

Riddick joins Landen Thomas, Ny Carr, Ryan Puglisi, Tovanni Mizzell, and Sacovie White in the 2024 recruiting class. He's the first defensive commit of the class. Sources have indicated that Sacovie White will play receiver in college.

Demarcus Riddick Highlights

2024 UGA Commits

TE, Landen Thomas

WR, Ny Carr

QB, Ryan Puglisi

LB, Demarcus Riddick

RB, Tovanni Mizzell

ATH, Sacovie White

