The stage is set. No. 1 Tennessee versus No. 3 Georgia this Saturday at Sanford Stadium. The Bulldogs are currently listed as an 8-point favorite over the Volunteers, according to Caesar's sportsbook.

Tennessee has been rolling this season behind their high-powered offense that is putting up points in bunches. Georgia on the other hand has remained a bit more balanced as they rank towards the top nationally on both offense and defense.

It is set up to be a matchup for the ages and one of the biggest in Sanford Stadium history. A trip to the SEC Championship game and potentially the College Football Playoff is on the line this weekend. All eyes will be on this matchup come Saturday.

Georgia opened as a 12.5-point favorite but has been bet all the way down to an 8.0-point favorite as of Thursday afternoon on some betting sites. Here’s how we here at Dawgs Daily think Georgia fairs this week.

Tennessee vs Georgia Score Predictions

Brooks Austin: Georgia 44, Tennessee 35

Georgia is currently 6th in the FBS in points score per game (41.8). They are 2nd in yards per game (531), and yards per play (6.9). If they weren't Georgia, those stats would be used to make the argument for "one of the sport's best offenses." But, since they do it in a boring fashion, a fashion that results in 35 minutes worth of time of possession per game — 4th in the FBS — they are often ignored in that conversation.

They prove Saturday that they can win the vaunted shootout that the sport's biggest talking heads claim they can't. They will need to finish drives in the redzone with touchdowns, not field goals, in order to do so. Stetson Bennett will need to return to the turnover-free quarterback that started the season with eight straight TDs on their first eight drives as a starting offense. Defensively, they have to be able to stop the run with lighter boxes, dedicating enough safety help to Tennessee's deep shots. The moment Tennessee's opponents feel obligated to have defensive backs help out in the run game, is the moment Tennessee Hendon Hooker is dialing up a shot. Under Kirby Smart, Georgia's ability to stop the run has been unprecedented.

They've led the SEC in rushing yards allowed per game for the last four seasons.

Jonathan Williams: Georgia 38, Tennessee 31

The difference maker for this game is going to be Georgia's defense. Both offenses have shown they can score points, but the Bulldog's defense will be able to get more stops than Tennesse's will on Saturday. A lot of Tennessee's success on offense is predicated on being able to run the ball and that's one of Georgia's biggest strengths. I think Sanford Stadium has a massive impact on the game with Tennessee being one of the more penalized teams in the nation and Georgia is able to get a massive win and take a big leap toward winning another division title.

Connor Jackson: Georgia 31, Tennessee 28

Tennessee is arguably the story of the year in CFB. Coach Josh Heupel has finally returned success to Knoxville after years of mediocrity. After a series of big wins and offensive explosions, Tennessee landed as the No. 1 team in the country. The Vols have the best chance of knocking off UGA this season. They are incredibly balanced on offense and have tons of momentum heading into this game. However, until proven otherwise, I can't pick UGA to lose. Tennessee is a great football team, so they will hang around. However, I think the Dawgs control the pace of the game and make a few key stops late in the game to solidify a win over the No. 1 team in the land.

