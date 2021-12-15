BREAKING: Deyon Bouie Announces Decision

Skip to main content
    December 16, 2021
    BREAKING: Deyon Bouie Makes his College Decision

    Deyon Bouie Signs with Texas A&M.
    Deyon Bouie has signed his Letter of Intent to play for the Texas A&M Aggies, just hours after Georgia lost out on both Kamari Wilson and Shemar James to the Florida Gators. 

    Bouie was once committed to the Bulldogs back in November of 2020. He then announced his decommitment from the Bulldogs, followed by committing to Texas A&M in August of this year. 

    As the cycle came to a close, Bouie was being actively pursued by both Georgia and Texas A&M. 

    According to sources, Georgia was recruiting Bouie to play wide receiver, but he's chosen to stick with his commitment to Texas A&M as a defensive back. 

    The safety out of Bainbridge, Georgia will join an already loaded class for Texas A&M, finishing the early national signing window with the second overall class with SI All American. 

    2022 UGA Recruiting Class

    • Gunner Stockton, QB
    • Julian Humphrey, CB
    • CJ Smith, WR
    • Daylen Everette, CB
    • Mykel Williams, DE
    • Alliou Bah, OL
    • Oscar Delp, TE
    • Dillon Bell, WR
    • Cole Speer, WR
    • De'Nylon Morrissette, WR
    • Griffin Scroggs, OL
    • Jacob Hood, OL
    • Branson Robinson, RB
    • Jordan James, RB
    • Tyre West, DL
    • Jalon Walker, LB
    • CJ Washington, LB
    • Darris Smith, EDGE
    • CJ Madden, EDGE
    • Marquis Groves-Killebrew, CB
    • JaCorey Thomas, DB
    • Jahiem Singletary, CB
    • Shone Washington, DT
    • Bear Alexander, DT
    • Malaki Starks, DB
    • Brett Thorson, K

