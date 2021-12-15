BREAKING: Deyon Bouie Announces Decision

Deyon Bouie has signed his Letter of Intent to play for the Texas A&M Aggies, just hours after Georgia lost out on both Kamari Wilson and Shemar James to the Florida Gators.

Bouie was once committed to the Bulldogs back in November of 2020. He then announced his decommitment from the Bulldogs, followed by committing to Texas A&M in August of this year.

As the cycle came to a close, Bouie was being actively pursued by both Georgia and Texas A&M.

According to sources, Georgia was recruiting Bouie to play wide receiver, but he's chosen to stick with his commitment to Texas A&M as a defensive back.

The safety out of Bainbridge, Georgia will join an already loaded class for Texas A&M, finishing the early national signing window with the second overall class with SI All American.

2022 UGA Recruiting Class

Gunner Stockton, QB

Julian Humphrey, CB

CJ Smith, WR

Daylen Everette, CB

Mykel Williams, DE

Alliou Bah, OL

Oscar Delp, TE

Dillon Bell, WR

Cole Speer, WR

De'Nylon Morrissette, WR

Griffin Scroggs, OL

Jacob Hood, OL

Branson Robinson, RB

Jordan James, RB

Tyre West, DL

Jalon Walker, LB

CJ Washington, LB

Darris Smith, EDGE

CJ Madden, EDGE

Marquis Groves-Killebrew, CB

JaCorey Thomas, DB

Jahiem Singletary, CB

Shone Washington, DT

Bear Alexander, DT

Malaki Starks, DB

Brett Thorson, K

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.