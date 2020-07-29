Elite Prospect Creates Georgia Bulldog Buzz With Twitter Post

Earlier today Michael Daugherty posted an edit of himself in a Georgia uniform on Twitter. Undoubtedly this was done to show personal interests in one of his favorite schools recruiting him. The scenery in the photo was at 'The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party' between Georgia and Florida. The caption read "Do All Dogs Stay Home?", accompanied by a dog emoji and a heart.

Daugherty is one of the most highly coveted prospects in the class of 2023. The defensive back from Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia, caught the attention of fans, coaches, media, and other elite 2023 prospects with his post pondering a future in Athens. This was especially true 2023 prospects with Peach State ties.

To be fair, the first to comment was Osceloa, Florida, native Derrick LeBlanc. LeBlanc, arguably the best overall player in the class of 2023 and a 6'5" 240 pound defensive end, simply replied "teammates... @JustinB42023". In that short reply he was tagging Covington, Georgia, native and Georgia Bulldog legacy Justin Benton. The son of multi-year UGA letterman and linebacker Phillip Benton then retweeted Daugherty's post with the comment of, "You know the answer", coupled with a dog emoji.

Not only is Justin Benton the son of a former Georgia Bulldog, but in a recent interview with Dawgs Daily on SI.com, Benton called Kirby Smart, "family" and spoke glowingly about his relationship with the UGA program and coaching staff. Benton is an out right phenom in his own right and possesses tremendous suddenness strike in his 6'3" 245 pound frame. From talking to the two Georgia natives and star prospects, Dawgs Daily on SI.com has learned Benton and Daugherty are very close friends. Both are also very friendly with the "Lead Dawg" in Georgia's 2023 class Treyaun Webb.

Next to show interest was the recently UGA offered Pearce Spurlin. Spurlin retweeted Benton's aforementioned comment with two dog emojis.

Spurlin was offered by Georgia back on the 23rd of this month. The 6'6" 210 pounds receiver/tight end prospect has burst onto to the national scene lately, but has been on the radar of Dawgs Daily on SI.com Lead Editor Brooks Austin for a while. To be so long and lanky at such a young age, Spurlin is very fluid in how he moves, runs good routes, shows great dexterity and has the makings of a future superstar. Formerly a Raider at Walton High School in Marietta, Georgia, Spurlin has recently, ironically enough,moved to South Walton High School in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida.

Needless to say, Michael "Mickey" Daugherty is a hot commodity in the the recruiting world with coaches and major programs. Also, he seems to be quite popular with his peers. The University of Georgia could be looking at collecting a tremendously talented group of prospects in 2023 should one of these talented players go ahead pull the trigger on a commitment to UGA. Then it'll be time to see if these connections prove fruitful and if a domino effect ensues.

