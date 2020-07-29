DawgsDaily
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Elite Prospect Creates Georgia Bulldog Buzz With Twitter Post

BGilmer18

Earlier today Michael Daugherty posted an edit of himself in a Georgia uniform on Twitter. Undoubtedly this was done to show personal interests in one of his favorite schools recruiting him. The scenery in the photo was at 'The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party' between Georgia and Florida. The caption read "Do All Dogs Stay Home?", accompanied by a dog emoji and a heart.

Daugherty is one of the most highly coveted prospects in the class of 2023. The defensive back from Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia, caught the attention of fans, coaches, media, and other elite 2023 prospects with his post pondering a future in Athens. This was especially true 2023 prospects with Peach State ties.

To be fair, the first to comment was Osceloa, Florida, native Derrick LeBlanc. LeBlanc, arguably the best overall player in the class of 2023 and a 6'5" 240 pound defensive end, simply replied "teammates... @JustinB42023". In that short reply he was tagging Covington, Georgia, native and Georgia Bulldog legacy Justin Benton. The son of multi-year UGA letterman and linebacker Phillip Benton then retweeted Daugherty's post with the comment of, "You know the answer", coupled with a dog emoji. 

Not only is Justin Benton the son of a former Georgia Bulldog, but in a recent interview with Dawgs Daily on SI.com, Benton called Kirby Smart, "family" and spoke glowingly about his relationship with the UGA program and coaching staff. Benton is an out right phenom in his own right and possesses tremendous suddenness strike in his 6'3" 245 pound frame. From talking to the two Georgia natives and star prospects, Dawgs Daily on SI.com has learned Benton and Daugherty are very close friends. Both are also very friendly with the "Lead Dawg" in Georgia's 2023 class Treyaun Webb.

Next to show interest was the recently UGA offered Pearce Spurlin. Spurlin retweeted Benton's aforementioned comment with two dog emojis.

Spurlin was offered by Georgia back on the 23rd of this month. The 6'6" 210 pounds receiver/tight end prospect has burst onto to the national scene lately, but has been on the radar of Dawgs Daily on SI.com Lead Editor Brooks Austin for a while. To be so long and lanky at such a young age, Spurlin is very fluid in how he moves, runs good routes, shows great dexterity and has the makings of a future superstar. Formerly a Raider at Walton High School in Marietta, Georgia, Spurlin has recently, ironically enough,moved to South Walton High School in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. 

Needless to say, Michael "Mickey" Daugherty is a hot commodity in the the recruiting world with coaches and major programs. Also, he seems to be quite popular with his peers. The University of Georgia could be looking at collecting a tremendously talented group of prospects in 2023 should one of these talented players go ahead pull the trigger on a commitment to UGA. Then it'll be time to see if these connections prove fruitful and if a domino effect ensues.

Freshman Year (Varsity)

Freshman Year (Varsity)

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

FrankenQB: Building the Best QB from What's Available

Georgia's quarterback room is deeper than ever before it seems, with a variety of skill sets present in the room. We take a look at the best of each and combine.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

ACC Releases schedule plan, how it effects UGA

Two major developments in the Atlantic Coast Conference will likely be used a precedents for schools and players in the SEC.

Jonathan Williams

Amarius Mims has Pushed Back his Commitment Date, Eliminates Contender

According to Chad Simmons of Rivals.com, SI All-American Candidate, Amarius Mims has pushed his commitment date back to October 14th.

Brooks Austin

Ohio State Caps Capacity for Games, What It Would Look Like for Georgia Football

Ohio State has announced they will allow at most a 20% capacity for the upcoming season. Today, we take a look at what that would look like for Georgia.

Brent Wilson

Georgia Defense to Be Bolstered by Sophomore Stars

After a season in which they led the nation in points allowed, the Georgia defense looks to get even better in 2020, thanks to these sophomore stars.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

Isaiah Wilson Placed on NFL Reserve/COVID-19 List

Former Georgia offensive tackle and first round draft pick Isaiah Wilson has been placed on the NFL Reserve/COVID-19 List by the Tennessee Titans.

Brooks Austin

Three Keys to Success in 2020 For Georgia

Today Dawgs Daily on SI.com takes a look at elements of the upcoming season that could indicate the ultimate success, or lack there of, for Georgia in 2020.

BGilmer18

by

Brooks Austin

Malik Nabers Has Made His Decision

SI All-American Candidate, Malik Nabers has made his college decision today. He has committed to Mississippi State over Georgia

BGilmer18

Positive COVID Tests Aren't the Only Health Concern With Return to College Football

With the return of college football coming this fall, positive COVID tests aren't the only health concern. Non-contact injuries could be at an all time high.

Brooks Austin

Alabama Football Gaining an Advantage on Georgia Through Potential Scheduling

Georgia and Alabama could be set to face off as the season opener for Georgia, but Alabama could gain a slight advantage through the way of scheduling.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin