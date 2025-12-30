Five-Star DJ Jacobs Announces College Decision

Five-star edge prospect DJ Jacobs has announced his college decision.

With the 2026 recruiting class pretty much wrapped up, the attention now turns towards the 2027 recruiting class. Dominoes are starting to fall already and one of the biggest names in the class has announced his college decision. DJ Jacobs has announced his commitment to the Ohio State Buckeyes. He chose Ohio State over the likes of Georgia, Notre Dame, Texas A&M and Miami.

Jacobs is a Georgia native and is rated as a five-star prospect, the eighth-best player in the class, the top edge rusher and the number one player in the state of Georgia, according to composite rankings. Jacobs took several unofficial visits to Georgia this year, but ultimately, Ohio State was the program who made the best case.

The good news for Georgia is that there is still plenty of time before Jacobs' verbal commitment becomes official. If Jacobs chooses to take official visits next summer and Georgia is on the list, then perhaps there will be an opportunity to keep him home.

Georgia currently has six total commits in the 2027 class. Jacobs was one of the top names on their list. LaDamion Guyton was also a member of the 2027 class before he reclassified to the 2026 and signed with the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Two tough losses for Georgia, considering how well they normally keep kids inside the state of Georgia.

The 2027 recruiting class will really start to heat up next spring when players begin to announce where they will be taking official visits to. The months on June and July have typically been pivotal months for the Bulldogs and when they tend to pick up the majority of their commits.

Georgia Bulldogs 2027 Commits

David Jacobs' X Profile

Donte Wright, CB

Kelsey Adams, OL

Kyson Mallard, OL

Gavin Honore, WR

Noah Parker, RB

Aden Starling, WR

On top of spending time recruiting the 2027 class, the Bulldogs will also be preparing for the transfer portal which opens on Jan 2. But first, they will play the Ole Miss Rebels in the Sugar Bowl on Jan 1.

