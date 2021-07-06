Stockton Ranked No. 19 QB in 2022

SI All-American's 2022 quarterback rankings are starting to roll out, and UGA commit, Gunner Stockton comes in at No. 19 overall.

Rankings seem to be an important thing in the world of college football recruiting nowadays, especially to a fanbase like Georgia's that has seen its favorite program recruit at a historic level since the arrival of head coach Kirby Smart back in December of 2015.

SI All-American is rolling out its list of 2022 quarterbacks starting at No. 25 and working its way down to No. 1 on Friday.

Tuesday they released quarterbacks 16-20 and Georgia commit Gunner Stockton saw his name called... at No. 19 overall.

Here's what SI All-America had to say about the Rabun County product:

Stockton has put up gaudy numbers for three seasons, throwing for 9,518 yards and 122 touchdowns to go with 3,416 rush yards and 62 more scores on the ground. He’s an outstanding high school quarterback that brings many impressive tools to the game.

Stockton has a short, stocky, powerful build that helps him handle the pocket and aids to his running ability. He’s the kind of athlete and runner that should allow his future coaches to make him a focal point of the run game. Stockton shows patience as a runner, he makes reads like a running back and he has enough juice to turn open holes into big gains.

As a passer, the Rabun County standout shows a powerful arm and a gunslinger mentality. He’s a gritty passer that shows top-notch accuracy and the ball jumps out of his hand. Stockton has to process reads faster and show better anticipation, but the tools are there.

So why is Stockton ranking lower than most? It’s simple, it’s about fit. Stockton’s game doesn’t translate as well to the Georgia offense as it would elsewhere.

These are obviously preliminary rankings, and Stockton will likely going rising up several spots with what is expected to be yet another gaudy statistical season at Rabun County.

You May Also Like

The Final Question on Offense - Who Plays Left Tackle?

Most Marketable Bulldogs

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.