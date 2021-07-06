SI All-American Watch List: Quarterbacks 16-20

As the 2021 football season draws near, SI All-American continues to evaluate the nation's top prospects at every position in the class of 2022. The first wave of the evaluations are the 'Watch List' selections, also known as SI All-American candidates, to be released throughout the month of July.

It precedes the SI99 rankings, our preseason mark of America's top college football prospects regardless of position, to be released in August.

Naturally, the quarterback watch list is up first and it will be released in more detail than the rest. The 25 SI All-American candidates will be broken down in groups of five, with the top five revealed on Friday before other positions begin to roll out.

16. Devin Brown

Vitals: 6'3", 190 pounds

School: Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon

Committed To: USC

2020 Stats: 1,761 pass yards, 65.1%, 18 TD, 6 INT

Evaluating and placing Brown was a bit challenging due to the difference between what he showed on film and what he showed this spring and summer at various camps. Brown is a fundamentally sound quarterback that shows a good feel for the game. He has a quick release and his ball placement on short to intermediate throws impresses, which makes him an ideal fit for the USC Air Raid offense. He makes good decisions and as he gets more experience I expect to see him throw with better timing and anticipation.

That accuracy and those clean pocket fundamentals helped Brown thrive at the recent Elite 11 finals. Brown finished as the fourth best quarterback at the event in the SI All-American rankings, and his accuracy and consistency were keys to that success. Brown shows excellent touch on film and that was also on display in Los Angeles.

What drags down Brown’s grade is his lack of top-level arm talent, average athleticism and the fact he lacks the physical tools to project to the next level as well as other players. Brown has to muscle up deep throws that require less trajectory and his deep balls tend to hang up a bit.

17. Conner Harrell

Vitals: 6'1", 190 pounds

School: Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson

Committed To: North Carolina

2020 Stats: 3,568 pass yards, 73.4%, 42 TD, 3 INT - 319 rush yards, 5 TD

Harrell put up monster numbers as a junior, completing over 70% of his passes and throwing for 42 touchdowns in his first year as a varsity starter. He’s the product of a strong system and he is going to a college offense that will accent his talents.

The Thompson standout is a smart quarterback that makes quick reads, gets the ball out quickly and he shows impressive accuracy on short to intermediate throws. Harrell does a great job keeping his eyes downfield when he’s in the pocket, he shows a good feel for the rush and he’ll take a hit if it means getting the ball out.

Like Brown, the 6-1, 190-pound quarterback has to muscle up to get the ball down the field some, but he has good touch, throws an accurate deep ball and he’s willing to attack tight zones on the field. Harrell is a quality athlete that can do damage with his legs, but he’s at his best when sitting in the pocket and going through reads. His lack of size and lack of downfield arm strength keep him from being higher on this list despite his impressive high school production.

18. Garret Rangel

Vitals: 6'2", 175 pounds

School: Frisco (Texas) Lone Star

Committed To: Oklahoma State

2020 Stats: 2,429 pass yards, 69.1%, 27 TD, 5 INT (11 games)

2019 Stats: 4,855 pass yards, 69.2%, 50 TD, 10 INT (15 games)

Rangel is an incredibly productive young quarterback that is a great fit for the Oklahoma State offense. The Lone Star standout is a heady young quarterback with clean mechanics, a quick release and a lot of moxie. The future Cowboy has completed over 69% of his throws the last two seasons despite attacking down the field at a high rate.

Rangel has a compact, clean throwing motion that allows him to quickly get the ball out to pass catchers. He processes quickly, he shows top-notch anticipation and his understanding of ball placement is advanced for his age. Rangel is an excellent decision maker and he’s more than willing to fit the ball into tight windows. He shows good downfield touch and he throws the deep ball effectively.

Rangel isn’t much of a runner but he does move around the pocket effectively. His lack of size and lack of a running threat drags down his grade a bit but he has a chance to be an outstanding college quarterback.

19. Gunner Stockton

Vitals: 6'1", 220 pounds

School: Tiger (Ga.) Rabun County

Committed To: Georgia

2020 Stats: 3,128 pass yards, 67.2%, 45 TD, 4 INT - 1,581 rush yards, 26 TD

Stockton has put up gaudy numbers for three seasons, throwing for 9,518 yards and 122 touchdowns to go with 3,416 rush yards and 62 more scores on the ground. He’s an outstanding high school quarterback that brings many impressive tools to the game.

Stockton has a short, stocky, powerful build that helps him handle the pocket and aids to his running ability. He’s the kind of athlete and runner that should allow his future coaches to make him a focal point of the run game. Stockton shows patience as a runner, he makes reads like a running back and he has enough juice to turn open holes into big gains.

As a passer, the Rabun County standout shows a powerful arm and a gunslinger mentality. He’s a gritty passer that shows top-notch accuracy and the ball jumps out of his hand. Stockton has to process reads faster and show better anticipation, but the tools are there.

So why is Stockton ranking lower than most? It’s simple, it’s about fit. Stockton’s game doesn’t translate as well to the Georgia offense as it would elsewhere.

20. Jacurri Brown

Vitals: 6'4", 220 pounds

School: Valdosta (Ga.) Lowndes

Committed To: Miami (Fla.)

2020 Stats: 1,537 pass yards, 47.8%, 14 TD, 7 INT - 1,101 rush yards, 16 TD

There isn’t a quarterback on this list with a bigger gap between what he is and what he could be. To use an old evaluation expression, he’s the most “boom or bust” prospect on this list.

There are several traits that immediately stand out with Brown. He has a great frame at 6-4 and 205 pounds, and he’ll add a lot more weight to that frame. Brown has a huge arm, one that allows him to attack any coverage over the top and gives him the ability to make tight window throws that few quarterbacks in the class can make. He has a relatively clean release and he keeps a good base in the pocket.

Brown is a dynamic runner that is a threat to gash defenses on designed runs and when using his legs to make plays when pass plays break down. Despite his ability to do damage as a runner, Brown is more than willing to use his athleticism to buy time in the pocket in order to use his arm to hit open wideouts down the field.

Brown’s ceiling is one of the best in the class, but there is a lot about his game he must clean up. He was a sub-50% passer last season and there are way too many easy throws the he will miss. Brown’s release point is erratic and far too often he rushes his mechanics and gets off target.

If he cleans up his mechanics and makes better decisions he could skyrocket up this list in the postseason update.