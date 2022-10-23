Skip to main content

Friday Night Focus: Coach Smart and Uzo-Diribe Get Eyes on five-star Damon Wilson

Damon Wilson has quickly turned into one of UGAs top remaining targets. As you could expect, the Dawgs are pulling out all the stops.

Damon Wilson, a five-star EDGE out of Venice (Fl.), is one of the top remaining uncommitted prospects in the country. Georgia has quickly emerged as a finalist, and they sent their best to the Sunshine State as a potential decision looms.

Coach Kirby Smart and one of his top assistants on the trail, Chidera Uzo-Diribe, graced the sidelines as Venice HS knocked off Riverview Sarasota by a score of 31-21. Wilson was as good as advertised, coming away with multiple tackles, sacks, and even made an impact block on offense.

On the season, Wilson has used his speed to accelerate the Venice defense to the next level as he is nearing 50 total tackles with a few more games remaining.

The timing of this stop from the UGA coaching duo could not be more important. Wilson is coming off recent visits to Ohio State and UGA, the two schools that appear to be in the driver's seat of this recruitment. Ryan Day and Larry Johnson from Ohio State were also in Venice earlier this month to check in on Wilson.

For the longest time, Ohio State was thought to be the clear team to beat here. Some even still consider the Buckeyes the favorite, but UGA is not going quietly. Since his last visit to Athens, UGA has been riding high on momentum, and it is clear that they will be pulling out all the stops to land Wilson.

Kirby Smart obviously has a long track record of landing top recruits, but OLB Coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe has proven his worth, already landing a commitment from an elite EDGE in Gabriel Harris and potentially more on the horizon. 

As long as Coach Smart and Uzo-Diribe continue to work this one hard, then UGA might have more than just a puncher's chance. Until then, the Dawgs and Buckeyes will continue to duke it out for one of the best prospects in the nation.

