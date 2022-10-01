Dell McGee Visits Priority Target in California The Night Before Missouri Matchup

The University of Georgia has been known as "RBU" for quite some time. As of late names like Gurley, Chubb, Michel, Swift, White, and Cook have been galivanting about NFL secondaries on Sundays.

There's no question the biggest reason for success on the recruiting trail at the running back position under head coach Kirby Smart resides in running backs coach Dell McGee.

In fact, one of Smart's initial hires as Georgia head coach was McGee in January of 2017, just days after McGee acquired his first and only win as interim head coach of the Georgia Southern Eagles in the GoDaddy Bowl on December 23rd, 2016.

Since that day, Georgia has been all but a freight train at the position, due in large part to McGee's relentless pursuit of the nation's top talents. Talents like Roderick Robinson of Lincoln High School in San Diego, California.

The senior running back has long been on the radar of the Georgia Bulldogs. Sources confirmed Georgia running back's coach Dell McGee spent time in Southern California this spring showing interest in Robinson, now following a rather insane start to his senior season, FanNation reporters have spotted McGee in San Diego the night before Georgia is scheduled to play in Columbia, Missouri on Saturday night.

Georgia is without a commit in the 2023 recruitment class, having suffered a major miss in the loss of in-state and legacy commit Justice Haynes to the SEC rival Alabama Crimson Tide. Georgia is currently without a running back commit in the 2023 class and the UCLA commit in Robinson is a primary target for the Dawgs.

In just five games of his senior season, Robinson has rushed for 1,096 yards and 16 TDs, including a staggering 476-yard performance along with 8 touchdowns in just one contest.

Needless to say, Georgia is incredibly interested in the California native. For McGee to travel to California the night before an SEC Eastern matchup proves everything you need to know about Georgia's intrigue here.

It should also be noted that McGee's track record indicates that this kind of interest should indicate a potential flip on the horizon.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN