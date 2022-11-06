Top Recruits Respond to Insane Environment and Win Over Tennessee

The University of Georgia is fresh off of arguably the biggest home win in school history over the formerly No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers. For the first time ever, Sanford Stadium hosted the No. 1 and No. 2 ranked football teams in the AP Poll.

So, with all of the college football's eyes on Athens, you would imagine that Georgia had quite the star-studded recruiting list in attendance. And boy did they. Over twenty five-stars in attendance, we bring you the latest quotes from the prospects that experienced one of the loudest environments college football has seen in recent memory.

2026 No. 1 Ranked QB Julian Lewis

"It was a great atmosphere! You could tell on the bus ride over that this game meant more. The fans took over in the 1st qtr every time the defense asked then to turn it up they did. The Georgia coaches were excited before the game, but still took time to come speak. That meant a lot."

2026 No. 1 Ranked OLB Tyler Atkinson

"It was a big feeling inside me coach. I can't explain it. The energy was crazy for the big game of two top teams!! There were a lot of hs 5🌟top players there that I got to talk to and chill with. The coaches made time to talk to me a lot. That was big for me because there were a lot of older guys there. Then Nolan and Nakobe taking time with me at this big game was huge💯!! I look up to those two. "

2025 5-star OT Mason Short

"It was great day with an amazing atmosphere!! The fans were crazy!! The game was awesome! Coach Searels is always fun to talk to. I like talking football with him. I have been to some exciting games. Nothing quite compares to the atmosphere yesterday."

2024 5-star ATH KJ Bolden

The visit went well. I enjoyed myself and I feel that Georgia continues to show me that I am big priority for the 2024 class and that they need me!! Georgia feels like a second home for me because I have been in Athens a lot and have a lot build a relationship with all coaches on Defensive side and Offensive side. Georgia is definitely one of my top schools and I love everything Kirby and the staff are doing. I appreciate you reaching out to me also!! Go Dawgs!

