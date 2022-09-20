It has been over 2 years since UGA offered Antwann Hill Jr. Then, he was an 8th grader. Now, he is rated as a top-60 player nationally in the 2025 class according to the 247 Composite Rankings, and he is just starting to scratch the surface.

Hill could be a new name to many fans, but the ties to UGA are there and the Dawgs have been after him for a while. For starters, his cousin is Trey Hill, a former standout on the offensive line for UGA, now with the Cincinnati Bengals. Also, he hails from Houston County high school, where UGA snagged a QB by the name of Jake Fromm out of the 2017 class, perhaps you've heard of him.

Hill has been validating the hype on the field. He is entering his second season as the starter for Houston County and is one of the most productive signal callers in the entire state. He has shown tons of growth since a year ago. His personal QB coach Charley Loeb with QB Country Atlanta has more.

"Second year in HS, that's a huge development growth period for many kids. Physically matured, better body awareness for sure. New coaching staff has brought over a fantastic offensive system AJ has picked up on quickly...other than that nothing outside of the boring truth - he's worked his ass off to be a better player. Very intentional with his workouts too. He does every rep with purpose."

You can definitely see the growth translating to the field. On the year, he has thrown for 1184 yards. That is good enough for 3rd in the state. He has also completed an impressive 77% of his passes while launching 13 TDs against just 2 INTs.

His best performance of the year came against Perry (GA) in week two, where he completed 34 of 50 passes for 414 yards and 4 TDs against just 2 INTs. Those 2 INTs are the only ones he has thrown all year, and he elevated his squad to a 57-56 victory.

Since then, Hill has remained on fire. He has thrown just 1 incomplete pass in his last two games and eclipsed 200 yards in each performance.

Hill has produced, but he is also a very impressive prospect when it comes down to his attributes. He is nearly 6'6 with room to grow and already has a very strong arm. He is starting to grow into his frame, which could be a reason for his breakout season.

"The thing about AJ is he is well-rounded. A lot of guys you’ll train and they’ll be great at something, below average at the next. AJ can just do everything you ask of him and check every box. He can move, make any throw, all while pressing himself for speed and accuracy."

Georgia isn't the only school on him. Back in March, Hill told me he had been hearing from UGA, Alabama, Florida State, Arkansas, and Georgia Tech. Since then, he has added numerous other offers, like Florida.

He has cemented himself as one of the best QBs in the 2025 class, and UGA is in a great position so far. If the Dawgs continue to make Hill a priority, they will be tough to beat.

Hill will take the field next Friday against Warner Robins, Georgia's defending 5A state champs.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN