Coming off the absolute beatdown the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs gave to SEC East division foes South Carolina on the road, it is hard to imagine what the betting line would look like for Georgia's next opponent Kent State.

Kent State, a non-power-five program off to a 1-2 start this season, are unsurprisingly massive underdogs as they prepare for their game against the top-ranked Bulldogs, who those in Vegas list as a 42-point favorite, with an over/under set at 59-points, according to DraftKings.

According to ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI), Georgia holds a 99.2 percent chance of beating the Golden Flashes.

With such a massive line and Georgia's history of being able to cover the spread under Kirby Smart, the expectation is for another to see more of the youthful talent the Bulldogs have been stockpiling over the years with its elite-level recruiting classes.

Although, Kent State should not be taken lightly. Despite the final score of Oklahoma's 33-3 win over Kent State indicating it wasn't close. The Sooners went into the half holding a 7-3 lead. But that was before a 24-point third quarter ended all hopes of an upset for the Golden Flashes.

So far this season, Georgia is 2-1 against the spread (ATS), covering against Oregon and South Carolina. Samford was the only game the Bulldogs did not cover, as the 33-0 win over the fellow Bulldogs was nowhere near Vegas' expectation, which listed Georgia as a 53-point favorite.

How to Watch Georgia vs. Kent State

Gameday: Saturday, September 23rd, 2022.

Saturday, September 23rd, 2022. Game time: 12:00 pm ET

12:00 pm ET TV: SEC+ (via ESPN+)

SEC+ (via ESPN+) Stadium : Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)

: Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.

