The 2022 coaching carousel is off to an early start. Two power-five programs have already decided to cut ties with their head coaches, the first being Nebraska, who fired Scott Frost three games into his fifth year as the Cornhusker's head man. Pac-12 program Arizona State would soon follow, as they let go of Herm Edwards after Saturday's 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan.

After the firing of Edwards, ESPN's Pete Thamel took to Twitter to put out potential candidates that are in connection to the vacancy with the Sun Devils.

Among names like current Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin and former Texas head coach Tom Herman, was Georgia's offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

Monken, a veteran at both the pro and college level, is a former head coach in his own right. The 33-year coaching veteran spent two seasons as the head coach of Southern Miss, where in his three seasons, he'd turn around the 0-12 program he inherited after the 2012 season into a nine-win program in 2015, his final season before taking the offensive coordinating job with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This is not the first time Georgia's offensive coordinator has been linked to a coaching vacancy. Just this past offseason, it was widely assumed Monken might go back to the NFL after winning a national championship in his second season calling the plays for the Bulldogs. Reports surfaced that Monken even turned down the opportunity to take his same position at LSU under then-newly hired, Brian Kelly.

So far, it seems he made the right decision sticking in Athens for his third season, as the Bulldogs' offense currently ranks sixth in the nation in points per game at 48.5, an 11-point increase from last season's 37.4-points per game. However, if the first three games are a mere preview of what's to come this season, Monken could be in store for even more connections in the coaching market.

Yet it is fair to note, based on his coaching history, that Monken has never stayed put in one place for more than three seasons. This means it is very likely he may be on the move this off-season.

