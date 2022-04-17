A day after Georgia's G-Day commenced, Gabriel Harris, a four-star edge rusher out of Thomasville, Georgia has committed to play his college ball for the University of Georgia.

Georgia has just wrapped up their spring football calendar with their annual G-day scrimmage on Saturday, April 16th inside of Sanford Stadium and it hasn't taken long for the recruiting momentum following the hundreds of visits this week to land a commitment.

Four-star edge rusher and SI All-American candidate Gabriel Harris has committed to the University of Georgia. The 6'4, 240-pound EDGE from Thomasville, Georgia was on campus this weekend and has "decided to stay home"

Harris plays for the South Georgia powerhouse program, Valdosta high, and has been a top target on Georgia's board for quite some time, receiving an offer from Georgia back in January of 2020. Though at one point, it looked like the Florida State Seminoles were going to land Harris, having even gained his commitment.

On June 7th, of 2021, Harris de-committed from Florida State and the ball has been rolling towards the Dawgs doorsteps for quite some time now.

He now becomes the 8th commitment in the 2023 class for the Georgia Bulldogs.

