Skip to main content

BREAKING: Gabriel Harris Makes College Commitment

A day after Georgia's G-Day commenced, Gabriel Harris, a four-star edge rusher out of Thomasville, Georgia has committed to play his college ball for the University of Georgia.

Georgia has just wrapped up their spring football calendar with their annual G-day scrimmage on Saturday, April 16th inside of Sanford Stadium and it hasn't taken long for the recruiting momentum following the hundreds of visits this week to land a commitment. 

Four-star edge rusher and SI All-American candidate Gabriel Harris has committed to the University of Georgia. The 6'4, 240-pound EDGE from Thomasville, Georgia was on campus this weekend and has "decided to stay home"  

Harris plays for the South Georgia powerhouse program, Valdosta high, and has been a top target on Georgia's board for quite some time, receiving an offer from Georgia back in January of 2020. Though at one point, it looked like the Florida State Seminoles were going to land Harris, having even gained his commitment. 

On June 7th, of 2021, Harris de-committed from Florida State and the ball has been rolling towards the Dawgs doorsteps for quite some time now. 

He now becomes the 8th commitment in the 2023 class for the Georgia Bulldogs. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI. 

220416_mlm_fb_gday_76216-X2
News

Fans Swooning Over Arik Gilbert, Kirby Smart Pumps the Breaks

By Harrison Reno3 hours ago
220416_AJW_FB_GDAY_1683-X4
News

Georgia is "Closing the Gap" At Wide Receiver

By Harrison Reno3 hours ago
220416_mlm_fb_gday_75555-L
News

What We Learned About the Defense During G-Day

By Brooks Austin17 hours ago
USATSI_18099405 (1)
News

STATS: A Full Look at What Went Down on G-Day

By Brooks Austin19 hours ago
220416_mlm_fb_gday_75508-L
News

Kirby Smart Lays to Rest Any Potential QB Discussions

By Brooks Austin20 hours ago
USATSI_18099485
News

GDay: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

By Jonathan Williams20 hours ago
220416_mlm_fb_gday_75427-L
News

Immediate Reaction: What We Learned About The Offense During G-Day

By Brooks Austin20 hours ago
USATSI_18099453
News

Smart Makes Points to Team's Biggest Need on Broadcast

By Brooks Austin21 hours ago