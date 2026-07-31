Georgia Bulldogs Add 4-Star Safety Seth Williams to 2027 Football Recruiting Class

As a former defensive back himself, Kirby Smart has always had a knack for identifying safety talent and developing some of the best defensive players in the country. The position has always been a strong point for the Dawgs over the years.

According to 247Sports, Williams measures in at 6-foot-2 and weighs 180 pounds. His height makes him a perfect size to play in the Dawgs defensive backfield, and his skill sets could help make an immediate impact on the program once he arrives in Athens.

Williams took his official visit to Athens in June, which likely had a major influence as to why he elected to commit to the Bulldogs. The safety is currently scheduled to take other visits to programs such as Florida and Ohio State.

As the summer months continue, Kirby Smart and his staff will look to continue to take advantage of the momentum and nab even more highly touted prospects. Below is the full list of prospects currently committed to the University of Georgia.

According to reports, Georgia has added another commit to its 2027 class, this time it is 4-star safety Seth Williams, a native from Atlanta, Georgia. Williams is currently one of top 150 players in the state of Georgia.

What Seth Williams Brings to the Georgia Bulldogs

Apr 18, 2026; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Jaden Reddell (23) catches a touchdown pass behind safety Khaill Barnes (7) during the Georgia Spring football game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

As a former defensive back himself, Kirby Smart has always had a knack for identifying safety talent and developing some of the best defensive players in the country. The position has always been a strong point for the Dawgs over the years.

According to 247Sports, Williams measures in at 6-foot-2 and weighs 180 pounds. His height makes him a perfect size to play in the Dawgs defensive backfield, and his skill sets could help make an immediate impact on the program once he arrives in Athens.

Williams took his official visit to Athens in June, which likely had a major influence as to why he elected to commit to the Bulldogs. The safety is currently scheduled to take other visits to programs such as Florida and Ohio State.

As the summer months continue, Kirby Smart and his staff will look to continue to take advantage of the momentum and nab even more highly touted prospects. Below is the full list of prospects currently committed to the University of Georgia.

Kemon Spell, RB

Jaxon Dollar, TE

Kelsey Adams, OT

Ty Johnson, OT

Abraham Eisenhower, OL

Noah Parker, RB

Temorris Campbell, LB

Waylon Wooten, DL

Taurean Rawlins, WR

DJ Dotson, OT

Colton Nussmeier, QB

Antwan McKoy, DL

Miller Westerfield, OL

Adryan Cole, S

Seth Williams, S