Georgia wowed the country with a beatdown of the 11th ranked Oregon Ducks, and that includes some big-time UGA recruits.

Possibly the biggest headline from week 1 was UGAs dominant 49-3 win over Oregon. On both sides of the ball, the Dawgs were clicking on all cylinders as they aim to defend their national title.

The victory made a strong impression on plenty of UGA recruits. Here is what they had to say.

2023 OL Commit Joshua Miller

"It was a great game to watch, the guys were hitting on all cylinders all night and showing everybody that it wasn’t a one-time deal. We can make that run again for a natty."

Georgia flipped Miller from Penn State back in June.

2024 ATH KJ Bolden

"UGA made a statement this weekend to the nation that they will be a force again this year. UGA was clicking on all cylinders and dominated in every aspect of the game. Go Dawgs!"

Bolden is the 4th best player overall in the 2024 class according to the 247 Composite Recruiting Rankings. Georgia is a major factor here. Bolden was at Ohio State this past weekend, but that didn't stop UGA from making a strong impression.

2024 EDGE KingJoseph Edwards

"I was coming up to see UGA over the summer to hang out with Uzo and watch the team. Honestly, the dawgs looked ready to play back in June. They train hard. They are very aggressive with how they run plays. Kirby expects a lot and demands it. I watched many teams practice and prepare for the season. Not too many train on the level that UGA does. They are big and strong. I wasn’t shocked by them blowing out Oregon…I was thinking “I told y’all they been ready""

Edwards is one of UGAs top targets in the 2024 class. In fact, Edwards told Dawgs Daily last month that he "will end up at UGA" if the Dawgs stay persistent. Edwards and KJ Bolden are teammates.

2025 OL Cortez Smith

"That O-Line looks really good and that Offense and Defense haven’t missed a beat. The atmosphere was electric for Dawgs fans."

While still young, Cortez Smith is one of the best offensive linemen in the 2025 class and is emerging as a major UGA target.

2025 QB EJ Colson

"Me and my family really enjoyed the game. The team looks very great all around and it seems the coaching staff always puts its players in a position to succeed. I will be back to another game very soon. Hopeful that in a few years I will have the opportunity to play for the dawgs."

Colson is a rising 2025 QB on the recruiting trail. Holds numerous FBS offers, including one from Arkansas. No UGA offer yet, but Colson is high on the dawgs.

2026 QB Julian Lewis

"The environment was crazy. Coach Monken destroyed the Oregon defense with his play calling. The offense has a completely different energy and feel to it. It was exciting to watch."

Lewis is considered the number 1 QB prospect in the 2026 class.