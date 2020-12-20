Georgia Just Signed One of the Best Linebacker Cores Ever

With the signing of Smael Mondon, Xavian Sorey, Jamon Dumas-Johnson, and Chaz Chambliss, Georgia hauled in a truly special linebacker class.

Georgia’s defense revolves around the linebackers. They aren’t just at the center of the formation, they are the core of head coach Kirby Smart and defensive coordinator Dan Lanning’s scheme.

From Roquan Smith and Tae Crowder, to Monty Rice and Nakobe Dean, The Bulldog defense has been built around linebackers who don’t miss tackles and play sideline-to-sideline. Georgia showed its commitment to always having elite linebackers with its 2021 recruiting class by signing a trio of SI99 inside linebackers.

All three signees were homerun commits, especially with Schumann gaining the commitments of Mondon and Sorey late in the cycle. Smael Mondon (No. 6 overall, No. 1 linebacker) committed on November 18. Xavian Sorey (No. 17 overall, No. 2 linebacker) didn’t commit to a school until he signed his letter of intent to play for Georgia on Early Signing Day.

Mondon, Sorey, and Dumas-Johnson have a long ways to go before they earn starting jobs, however, as Georgia’s linebacker room is stacked, even with Rice’s departure. Neither will be buried on the depth chart either as all three will compete against each other, and returning players Quay Walker, Channing Tindall, Rian Davis, and Trezman Marshall for second-string roles.

And that's just the inside linebackers, throw Chaz Chambliss in the mix as an outside linebacker and you've got something truly special.

So, just how historic was the 2021 linebacker class for Georgia?

Well, in the last ten years, only two other classes come to mind:

2014 Alabama - Rashaan Evans, Christian Miller, Ronnie Clark, Shaun Dion Hamilton

- Rashaan Evans, Christian Miller, Ronnie Clark, Shaun Dion Hamilton 2020 Oregon - Justin Flowe, Noah Sewell, Jackson LaDuke

- Justin Flowe, Noah Sewell, Jackson LaDuke 2021 Georgia - Smael Mondon, Xavian Sorey, Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Chaz Chambliss

This linebacker class was an important one for Georgia in 2021. They didn't sign an inside linebacker in 2020, they are losing Monty Rice to the upcoming NFL Draft and most believe Nakobe Dean to be a three-year player considering his abilities.

Mondon, Sorey, and Dumas-Johnson were much-needed pieces to this depth chart and Chaz Chambliss adds the needed depth at the OLB position with the departure of Jermaine Johnson.

We here at Dawgs Daily on SI.com believe that of all four linebackers mentioned, Sorey and Mondon provide an intriguing level of versatility. It will be interesting to see how Kirby Smart and Dan Lanning go about using them. The same could be said about Chaz Chambliss in terms of questions about where his positional future is.

As for Jamon Dumas-Johnson, there's no question where he will play. JDJ is a plug and play type of linebacker for Georgia. He comes from an eerily similar defensive scheme and will make a seamless transition into this Georgia defense.