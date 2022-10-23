What Did Georgia Just Land in Chris Peal?

Six foot tall, long-arms, with elite top-end speed.

Those are the baseline intangibles to play cornerback at the University of Georgia under Kirby Smart, they are essentially non-negotiables. If you look through the roster, you'll find plenty of football players that look an awful lot like Chris Peal.

Peal, a 4-star corner prospect out of Providence Day in South Carolina stands 6'1, 185 pounds and runs 4.38 in the 40, with verified track times of 10.78 in the 100m as a junior. He checks all of the boxes from a physical standpoint, exceedingly so in fact.

Though if you listened to his head coach Chad Grier speaks about Peal during his announcement speech, you'll find out Peal checks plenty of the intangibles required to be excellent as well.

"He's tough. He's been playing through an injury most of the year, a lot of people don't know that. He's competitive. That's one of the things I love most about Chris, you know he's going to compete."

Grier would go on to say that he truly believes that Chris Peal's best football is ahead of him.

I had a chance to see Peal in person Friday night against their region rival Rabun Gap Friday night. Peal and his Providence Day Chargers won a state title over Rabun Gap a year ago. They are a really talented football team in their own right. Peal spent the night playing both running back and cornerback for Providence Day.

Rabun Gap's game plan seemed to be to avoid Peal for the most part offensively, for good reason. They threw his direction one time on the night, on a go route to their No. 1 target, Marshall Pritchett — A 6'5, 210 pound 2025 WR that was in Athens recently — Peal stayed in phase the entire time, turned his head, found the ball and deflected it out of bounds.

They didn't throw at him again.

His film is loaded with plays that are relatively similar, indicating that that's exactly who he is. A corner that's got enough speed to stay with you, and enough athleticism to find the football and put his body into place to make a play on it. He's a guy.

