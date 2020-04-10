Georgia Football Recruiting: Weekly Round Up

Amid COVID-19 mitigation and shelter in place orders, the University of Georgia’s football staff has continued to recruit at an elite level. This past week alone, the Dawgs have reeled in commitments from two highly coveted 4-Stars that are also homegrown products. Micah Morris, an offensive lineman from Camden County, and Lovasea Carroll, a running back originally from Warren County, bolster an all Peach State 2021 class so far for the Dawgs.

Morris and Carroll join David Daniel, Brock Vandagriff, Marlin Dean, and Jonathan Jefferson. All Georgia natives and very highly sought after. In addition to these latest commitments, UGA also made top groups for several high profile prospects in this past week.

Most notably, the number one ranked cornerback in the 2021 class, 5-Star Tony Grimes dropped his Top 8 including Georgia. Grimes is being pursued as hard as any recruit in the country. Many feel that Georgia, Ohio State, and North Carolina have a leg up in this recruitment. Grimes has shared with the Bulldog Maven on SI.com in a previous interview that he desires to play alongside another elite corner. 2020 signee Kelee Ringo would certainly check that box for the Virginia Beach native.

A pair of 4-Star defensive ends placed UGA in their top groups. Jeremiah Williams, out of Birmingham, and Elijah Jeudy, from Philadelphia, narrowed things down to their Top 8 and Top 5 respectively. Both would be much-needed additions to the 2021 class as Georgia is slated to lose a lot of edge defender talent this year to graduation and the Draft.

Finally, Raheem Anderson, a 4-Star guard from Detroit announced his Top 11. At this point, Anderson’s recruitment is still wide open. It’s speculated that Michigan is the front runner, but Matt Luke has already proved to be an excellent recruiter and at 6’3” 298-pounds, Anderson fits the mood of the more athletic style of offensive lineman that Luke and Smart are trying to bring in.

Georgia will probably add five or six top-level offensive linemen this year. Micah Morris is a great start. Of course, in-state monster tackle prospect Amarius Mims is a top priority. Probably even more so with elite running back prospect Cody Brown telling us this past week that he and Mims are likely a package deal.

Prospects like Anderson and IMG Academy product JC Latham are high on the board for the Dawgs. Peach County (Ga) tackle Terrence Ferguson is also one to keep an eye on.

