Shortly after offering Mississippi State WR transfer Rara Thomas, UGA wasted no time with another offer, sending one out to Dante Cephas, who happens to be one of the most prolific receivers in Kent State football history.

Cephas finished his career at Kent State with 2139 receiving yards, good enough for 3rd all-time in school history. In 2021, he finished with over 1200 receiving yards. He followed up his productive 2021 season with nearly 750 receiving yards this past season.

Georgia isn't the only big-time program in the mix. Miami, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Penn State, and a few others have sent offers to Cephas in the last 24 hours. As things stand now, UGA wants two receivers in the portal based on all the information Dawgs Daily has received. Landing Cephas would give UGA one of the best overall players from the portal.

Georgia obviously got an up-close look at Cephas during this year's matchup against the Golden Flashes this season.

Out of high school, Cephas was ranked as a 3-star recruit, according to the 247 Composite Rankings. He held offers from several GO5 and FCS programs, such as Toledo and Bowling Green.

Cephas has two years of eligibility remaining.

2023 Georgia Commits

CJ Allen, LB

Samuel M’Pemba, EDGE

Jamal Meriweather, OL

Monroe Freeling, OT

Raylen Wilson, LB

Joenel Aguero, DB

Troy Bowles, LB

Pearce Spurlin, TE

Gabe Harris, Edge

Bo Hughley, OT

CJ Allen, LB

Tyler Williams, WR

Raymond Cottrell, WR

AJ Harris, DB

Jamaal Jarrett, DL

Justyn Rhett, DB

Lawson Luckie, TE

Kelton Smith, IOL

Roderick Robinson II, RB

Joshua Miller, IOL

Yazeed Haynes, WR

Peyton Woodring, K

