Georgia Recruiting: 2021 Targets Nearing Decisions

Georgia football has had three commitments in the last 18 days. Offensive guard Jared Wilson, tight end Brock Bowers, and defensive back Javon Bullard have all committed to the 'G' since August 3rd and have given this 2021 recruiting class a shot in the arm. The Dawgs are now up to thirteen verbal commitments on the year and some major targets are set to make decisions soon.

COMMITMENT DATES UPCOMING

Two highly coveted prospects for UGA had commitment dates set for the end of August. Both Kamari Lassiter and Tim Keenan are products of Alabama high school football and the Tuscaloosa and Birmingham natives were supposed to announce on the 22nd and 29th respectively. Keenan is still set to make his decision but Lassiter has decided to take a little more time and will likely commit in mid-September.

Dan Lanning and Charlton Warren have built a strong relationship with Lassiter. The defensive back prospect is a one that loves playing physical, press-man coverage and enjoys competition. Certainly sounds like he'd be a great fit under Smart and Lanning, doesn't it? Some people may see that Lassiter is currently living in Tuscaloosa and automatically assume that either Alabama or Auburn is the favorite, but that's not necessarily the case. Lassiter grew up in Georgia watching guys like Todd Gurley and AJ Green. He's very familiar with the program and loved his visit to Athens. The Dawgs are very much in this recruitment.

Tim Keenan is a true nose at 6'1" 340. Georgia is losing Jordan Davis, Malik Herring, Devonte Wyatt, and Julian Rochester after this season either to the NFL or graduation and Keenan would be a great addition back to the depth of the interior defensive line. Tray Scott has been in close communication with Keenan and his family for a while now. Sources close to Keenan's recruitment tell us that Georgia and Alabama have separated themselves from the rest of the pack and Scott Cochran is involved here as well attempting to get the big man in the red and black.

All-American linebacker Smael Mondon could drop a decision at any time. His original timeline of a June announcement went by without consequence of any kind. What we are hearing is that Georgia is and has always been the team to beat. However, Auburn and Tennessee have been relentlessly pursuing the Dallas, Georgia, native as well. Ultimately we at Dawgs Daily on SI.com believe Mondon ends up at Georgia, but the longer that things drag out the more concerned the UGA staff has to become.

Finally, another Peach State prospect, Newton's Nyland Green, is likely to narrow things down to a selective top group soon. We have heard that Georgia has really turned up the heat as of late and as the Dawgs were once on the outside looking in for Green, they now are emerging as a favorite. 

Green is a freakishly talented corner with great length and ball skills. Green is an explosive athlete all around and if he were to play exclusively on the offensive side of the ball for the Rams of Newton High School he could likely be just as highly recruited as a receiver. Corners from Covington work out well for Georgia, i.e. Eric Stokes Jr. Kirby Smart and company would be ecstatic to bring Green into the fold in this 2021 class.

